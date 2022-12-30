High Tide Recaps Key Milestones of 2022

The Company closes the year as the top revenue-generating cannabis company in Canada

The Company also announces the opening of its 150th Canna Cabana location

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to reflect on its key milestones for 2022, a year that saw record growth for the company. From becoming the top revenue-generating cannabis company in Canada to being recognized as one of Canada's "Top Growing Companies" for the second year in a row by the Globe and Mail, to the growth of its unique Cabana Club loyalty program to over 900,000 members, to entering a new lucrative vertical in the United States with the launch of cannabis seed sales, the Company continuously demonstrated that it is committed to the further diversification of its ecosystem while remaining a leader in bringing innovation to the cannabis retail landscape.

High Tide's 2022 Highlights:

Total revenue for the nine months ended July 31, 2022 , increased to CAD$248.6 million from CAD$127.3 million for the nine months ended July 31, 2021 . Concurrent with the release of the Company's fiscal third quarter results, it disclosed that annualizing the revenue generated in the month of August 2022 results in a current revenue run rate exceeding CAD$400 Million . High Tide has become the top revenue-generating 1 cannabis company in Canada , according to New Cannabis Ventures 2 .

Generated same-store sales increases of 46% during the three months ended July 31, 2022 , compared to the same quarter in the prior year and 18% compared to the prior quarter.

Delivered rapid growth in its unique Cabana Club loyalty program, which is the largest bricks-and-mortar cannabis loyalty program in Canada with over 900,000 members.

Launched Cabana Elite, the first-of-its-kind cannabis paid membership loyalty program in Canada .

Entered the British Columbia market, with six stores operating at the end of 2022. The Company also anticipates the organic opening of its location in Kamloops, BC , imminently.

Added 45 new Canadian stores, both organically and through accretive acquisitions, closing the year at 150 stores across Ontario , Manitoba , Saskatchewan , Alberta and British Columbia .

TSX Venture 50 for 2022. Achieved a top 10 ranking in the diversified industries stocks category by the

Globe and Mail's annual ranking of Canada's "Top Growing Companies " with 1970% revenue growth over three years. This marks the second year in a row the Company has earned a spot on this prestigious list. Ranked 21st out of 430 in the" with 1970% revenue growth over three years. This marks the second year in a row the Company has earned a spot on this prestigious list.

Closed a $19 million senior secured credit facility with connectFirst Credit Union Ltd., with an initial 5-year term, at connectFirst's floor interest rate.

Rolled out 175 proprietary Fastendr Kiosks across 120 Canna Cabana stores.

Launched its Cabana Cannabis Co. white-label offerings in the Canadian provinces of Ontario , Manitoba and Saskatchewan .

the United States with the launch of cannabis seed sales through its subsidiaries GrassCity and Smoke Cartel . Entered a new lucrative vertical inwith the launch of cannabis seed sales through its subsidiariesand

Launched first-of-its-kind exclusive annual '420' prize package car giveaway valued at over $42,000 .

Increased international customer database to over 3 million, including approximately 2.4 million customers in the United States through its ancillary cannabis e-commerce platforms.

Grew its World Vision sponsorship support to 300 children internationally after committing to sponsoring two additional children for every new store that opens in Canada .

Increased its total employment footprint from just over 900 to over 1,400 during 2022 in order to manage growth.

COMPANY TO OPEN NEW STORE IN ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO



The Company also announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 170 Queen Street North, Etobicoke, Ontario, will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use tomorrow, December 31, 2022. This first Etobicoke store is Canna Cabana's 150th in Canada and the 49th in Ontario. Anchored by two major discount retailers, this store is located within a major commercial plaza in the inner Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, containing a national arts and crafts retail chain. It is also a short drive away from Sherway Gardens, a large mall in the Greater Toronto Area that brings in customers from surrounding municipalities, like Mississauga, Canada's seventh largest city, which do not permit bricks-and-mortar cannabis sales within their boundaries.

"Once again, I would like to thank our loyal customers, team members and our shareholders for their ongoing support as we delivered yet another landmark year for High Tide, despite geopolitical, supply chain and economic challenges worldwide. With their support, we were able to execute our business plan, which saw us emerge as the top revenue-generating cannabis company in Canada. Our rapid revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA continue to expand as we leveraged the strengths of our diversified cannabis ecosystem, and experienced strong growth in our Cabana Club loyalty program, which now sits at over 900,000 members. I am optimistic that this continued growth in both revenue and customer loyalty will be recognized by the capital markets as macro-level global challenges outside of our control ease through 2023," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Despite most cannabis companies facing fierce challenges across the cannabis value chain, we have continued on our forward trajectory, delivering on our goals which included opening 150 locations in 2022 through laser-focused execution. The results we've yielded in Canada over the last couple of years give me confidence that our team will continue to execute and deliver in large and exciting markets like the United States and Germany as relevant laws and regulations materialize. I have said it before and want to re-iterate now that our ambition is to become a top-five MSO with significant retail operations beyond North America. We continue to strengthen our business with every passing year, and look forward to delivering yet another year of solid growth and significant market share gains heading into 2023," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 150 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The Company is also North America's first cannabis discount club retailer, under the Canna Cabana banner, which is the single-largest cannabis retail brand in Canada, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosks and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, BlessedCBD.de, and Amazon United Kingdom, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide was featured in the Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

For more information about High Tide, please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile pages on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

