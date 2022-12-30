DUKE'S DEBUTS MAYO MANIA CAMPAIGN IN DUKE'S MAYO BOWL

Campaign will showcase Duke's fight against "Big Mayo" in the wrestling ring

as Maryland and NC State battle on the football field

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke's Mayonnaise, the feisty underdog of condiments, will debut its exciting Mayo Mania campaign during the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl. The campaign takes its passionate fans on a fun-filled journey featuring tv, online and social where they can "Join the Fight" against "Big Mayo" and send a free 8oz jar of Duke's to anyone.

Duke's will air two spots during the game – during the second and fourth quarters. The :30 spots will feature Duke's taking on "Big Mayo" with moves inspired by pro wrestling such as "The Jar Opener," "The Bread Spreader" and "The BLTKO". Duke's will also air the campaign during the Gator Bowl. The campaign will be live on December 28 at dukesmayomania.com

"Duke's is synonymous with football and tailgate – especially in the south," said Rebecca Lupesco, Duke's Brand Manager of Mayohem. "We love our fans and can't wait for them to see this new campaign. We think they'll get a laugh and get involved by joining the fight and sending Duke's to a friend or family member that might not know about our winning mayo," Lupesco continued.

The Maryland Terrapins will take on the NC State Wolfpack on December 30, 2022 during the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Game time is 12:00pm EST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The winning coach will take the field at Bank of America Stadium where he will be honored with a mayonnaise dump.

Familiar Creatures, an advertising agency based in Richmond, VA, created the Mayo Mania campaign. "People can be very passionate, and quite frankly, fired up about their mayonnaise," said Dustin Artz, Co-Founder of Familiar Creatures. "Duke's fans are ready for a throw down with all the "other mayos". How better to do this then by taking this passion to the wrestling ring, with some fun, charming, nods to professional wrestling? When mayonnaise competes, Duke's wins," Artz continued.

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C. by Eugenia Duke. For over 100 years, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to its female founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram.

