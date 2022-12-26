Duke Energy resumes normal power operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has met today's expected peak energy demand in the Carolinas, thanks in part to customer efforts to conserve power after the weekend's arctic blast affecting power generation and delivery in much of the country.

As a result of gradually warming temperatures and improved power availability, no additional conservation measures are needed from customers at this time.

"Whether you lost power from interruptions in service or conserved energy to help others, we are deeply grateful for your patience and understanding," said Carolinas manager grid operations, Daniel Fain.

