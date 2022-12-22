Patented Innovative 2-in-1 Brush For All-purpose Cleaning: VacLife 2022 New Release VL732 Stick Vacuum

The VL732 motorized brush head's revolutionary invention combines hard and soft bristles in a 2-in-1 brush to allow consumers 20% more effectively to clean different surfaces.

Compared with the previous generation of stick vacuum cleaners, the continuous working period of VL732 has been upgraded from 30 mins to 45 mins on a single charge.

The enhanced filter successfully prevents 99.97% of dust particles from entering the motor, according to tests conducted by the VacLife product team.

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its debut, multiple reviewers have given the VacLife VL726 Pet Vacuum Cleaner favorable praise and interesting observations. Content producers who have tested the VL726 have also shared on social media about their genuine usage experiences. For instance, the VL726's rolling brush head produces an excellent and effective cleaning outcome in the review video that was posted by Rebecca. This feature is fully utilized by the recently launched VacLife VL732 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which also maximizes cleaning efficiency with a patented innovative 2-in-1 brush. VacLife has increased its commitment to product development by heeding the encouragement of its customers. An increasing number of professionals have decided to join VacLife in recent months in order to contribute to the product's improvement and upgrading. They thought everything over carefully.

VacLife VL732 Cordless Stick Vacuum Clener, Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Strong Suction, Household Vacuum Cleaner for Carpet and Floor, 6-in-1 Wireless Vacuum with LED Headlights (PRNewswire)

Compared with the previous generation of stick vacuum cleaners, the cleaning solution of VL732 has been fully upgraded to achieve innovation and breakthrough in the cleaning effect. Since VacLife's first stick vacuum VL712 hit the market, its cutting-edge technology and elegant design have given consumers new ways to clean and interact with products. Every disruptive innovation of VacLife vacuum cleaners, from the VL712 Corded Vacuum Cleaner and the VL722 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, to the latest VL732 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with the two-in-one innovative patented motorized brush head, is intended to improve the cleaning experience for users. Different from the relatively monotonous V-shaped bristles of the VL722 roller brush, the innovative two-in-one brush head of the VL732 motorized brush head is the first brush head on the market that combines hard bristles and soft bristles. The hard bristle brush head grabs large particles of dust, and soft fluff brush head cleans and absorbs fine dust. It can "comb" the hair on the brush bar and then toss it into the dustbin in an organized fashion for the hair on both carpets and hardwood floors. Cleaning is done more quickly with a 20% increase in dust capture efficiency and a decrease in suction loss. Individuals can now clean more conveniently. The dense arrangement of the soft-bristled cleaning brushes of the VL732 can more easily clean the dust and debris on the ground, providing scratch-free protection for the surface of the object. In contrast, the thick bristles of conventional cleaning tools may unintentionally damage the object's surface. When necessary, high-quality nylon bristles can assist users in removing tough filth. It is a wonderful technological achievement with a distinct patent.

Upgrades include not only motor brushes for multiple cleaning applications but also effective filters. Users may feel that after a substantial amount of usage, the product's cleaning capacity has dropped significantly, regardless of the type of vacuum cleaner. After extensive and difficult product testing, technical staffs of the VacLife product department were able to pinpoint the issue. The motor's speed was undoubtedly affected over time by an increase in the amount of fine dust, which decreased the vacuum cleaner's effectiveness. To fix this problem, the VacLife product team upgraded the filter. The VL732 has a more potent airtight multi-layer filtration system and high-density meshing than the VL726's Dual-Filtration System, which together help to capture up to 99.97% of fine dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, giving users access to cleaner air. This action makes sure that the suction power of the VL732 is consistently high. The filter is also detachable and washable. After prolonged use, users need to carefully remove it, rinse it with water, pat it dry, and replace it. The filter will safeguard the cleaning powers of the VL732. The VacLife VL732 Stick Vacuum Cleaner is now available on Amazon as well as at vaclife.com.

It is worth mentioning that dust has nowhere to hide thanks to the 82,500 RPM motor and 25Kpa maximum suction power of the VL732 Stick Vacuum Cleaner. With a motorized brush attached, the VL726 Pet Vacuum Cleaner can work continuously for 18 minutes on a full battery, while the VL732 Stick Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for all-around house cleaning and offers exceptional cleaning performance for up to 45 minutes (in standard mode) on a single charge of 4-5 hours. Additionally, consumers can change between the VL732's three separate power settings based on the cleaning circumstances. For instance, daily floor cleaning only requires one gear to be engaged, and due to its high battery capacity of up to 2500*7mAh, the VL732's upgraded lowest gear now has a 45-minute continuous working period, which is sufficient for consumers to finish their daily floor cleaning. To remove the dust that has deeply buried itself in the carpet, use the third gear. It also has two cleaning accessories that, like Lego parts, can be creatively assembled with the extendable wand into six different modes to meet a variety of cleaning needs. The VL732 is more potent and considerate because of the combination of all these features. To get some cleaning ideas, visit VacLife.

For more information: https://www.vaclife.com/

Buy now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BGXYDFR7

Connect with VacLife

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VacLife.official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vaclife_official

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vaclife_official

About VacLife

VacLife is a young and innovative brand that focuses on essential power tools. Founded in 2015 by a group of young creatives with the mission to redefine power tools to be lighter, more compact, and easier for daily use. VacLife is constantly developing and upgrading products that take advantage of useful technologies for customers' convenience. Whether it's daily cleaning for the house or routine car maintenance, our products combine simple design with practicality perfectly serve your daily life. No more cumbersome and awkward power tools. At VacLife, we explore, innovate, and make life easier.

For further information please contact

collab@vaclife.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VacLife