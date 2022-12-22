Overhearing.com Launches Online OTC Hearing Aid Shopping Experience

With a free online hearing test and free shipping, you can now purchase over-the-counter hearing aids from home.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Overhearing.com announced immediate availability of over-the-counter hearing aids, enabling Americans to alleviate mild to moderate hearing loss without the need for a prescription.

"These new OTC (over-the-counter) hearing aids alleviate the troubles of mild to moderate hearing loss at a fraction of the cost and without the need for a medical prescription," said Tyler Walters, Manager at Overhearing.com

Mr. Walters goes on to point out that there are tens of millions of Americans that qualify for – and would benefit from – hearing aids. He noted, "most of us have previously avoided the issue because we didn't want to spend either the time to get a prescription from an audiologist or the thousands of dollars to purchase hearing aids." The new FDA regulations have removed both of those barriers to entry and Overhearing.com has coupled that with the convenience of online shopping, free shipping and a no-hassle return policy. There is now no more excuse for continuing to suffer from poor hearing!

Overhearing.com was formed in the wake of new FDA regulations that allow for the over-the-counter sale of hearing aids for Americans with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Starting with the goal of providing a place that specialized exclusively in the use and sale of OTC hearing aids, Overhearing seeks to provide customers with an experience that is far more informed and personalized than they would receive from a large online retailer. "Hearing is a very personal thing, and we want to make sure that our customers know that we're here to answer their questions and facilitate a relationship, not just a sale," says Tyler Walters. Overhearing is veteran managed and knows – personally – how hearing loss can affect the daily life of the people who suffer from it. Because of this they are dedicated to providing customers with an informed and worry-free shopping experience that will change their daily life for the better. Partnering with a second-generation Hearing Aid Specialist from Oregon, they have utilized years of expertise in prescription hearing aids as the market for OTC hearing aids emerges and continues to grow. For more information on OTC hearing aids, visit Overhearing.com or reach out at support@overhearing.com.

