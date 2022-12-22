Leading International Wellness Company Selects Dario as Partner for Musculoskeletal Health Improvement Program

Dario Move to be deployed in Greece and Cyprus to help improve the musculoskeletal health of the general populations

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today a new partnership with ECES, a leading international wellness company, to deploy Dario Move throughout Greece and Cyprus as part of a planned government sponsored initiative. The program will launch in early 2023 with a mandate to screen a minimum of 50,000 citizens in support of improving musculoskeletal health of the Greek and Cyprus populations.

As a recognized provider of wellness services with deep expertise in improving human performance, ECES is partnering with the public and private entities of Greece and Cyprus to support prevention and enhancement of musculoskeletal health needs in the general population. The program will perform musculoskeletal and biomechanical assessments through providers in both countries along with monitoring and supporting the wellness of the individuals.

Dario's solution, Dario Move, combines Computer Vision (CV) technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accurately assess and address each person's musculoskeletal health with highly individualized programs to prevent injuries and improve human function. The CV screenings provide objective and validated scoring based on the user's movement, and digital exercise therapy programs designed by professionals are tailored using Dario's intelligent platform to meet each person's needs.

"Dario's use of smart technologies like CV in support of highly personalized experiences are central to our success in driving better outcomes for our partners. We are excited to launch Dario Move in support of this important initiative to improve the musculoskeletal health of people in Greece and Cyprus and demonstrate the broad value of our solution," said Rick Anderson, President, Dario.

Musculoskeletal health plays a central role in our overall health but is often siloed from general care and well-being. We are partnering with Greece and Cyprus as part of a broader initiative in the Balkans to make prevention and support more broadly accessible by pairing our expertise in human performance alongside Dario's intelligent digital solution to support better musculoskeletal health for thousands of people," said Nick Kounenakis, CEO and founder, ECES.

ABOUT ECES

ECES LTD (ECES-EU.COM) is committed to improving physical development using prevention, wellness and performance optimization methods. ECES successfully implements injury prevention, mental health solutions and wellness programs to people from all walks of life, started with it proven success with Elite athletes, and sport organizations.

ECES applies a holistic approach to development and sustainability, using the latest technology and expertise to provide a roadmap to enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of our clients.

ECES is based in the European Union and operates programs in Greece, Cyprus and the United States.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

