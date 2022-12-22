Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Dividend

WINDSOR, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to holders of common stock of the company. On an annualized basis the $0.15 per share dividend is unchanged from the dividend declared in June 2022 and the dividend declared in September 2022.

Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on January 2, 2023, with payment to occur by January 17, 2023.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919 and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Contact: Vernon M. Towler , President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-242-6111

