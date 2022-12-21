Supermicro Adds ARM-based Servers using Ampere® Altra® and Ampere Altra® Max Processors targeting Cloud-Native Applications

Performance Optimized Servers in the Supermicro MegaDC family, paired with Ampere® Altra® and Altra® Max CPUs, help Lower Operational Costs through Innovative Architecture

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing an expanded product line with exciting new ARM-based series of servers as part of the MegaDC family. Using Ampere Altra® and Ampere Altra® Max processors, the Mt. Hamilton platform leverages a single unified motherboard design, targeting cloud-native applications, such as Cloud Gaming, Video-on-Demand, CDN, IaaS, Database, Object-Storage, dense VDI, and Telco Edge (Distributed Unit and Centralized Unit) solutions. In addition, the new servers address several objectives for cloud-native workloads, specifically delivering high performance per watt while executing scalable workloads and those that require very low latency responses.

"Supermicro continues to bolster our product line by introducing ARM-based servers, using the Ampere Altra and Altra Max CPUs," said Ivan Tay, SVP of Product Management, Supermicro. "Expanding our already broad server product line gives customers even more choices for their specific workloads. We can quickly offer optimized application servers for customers worldwide using our Building Block Solutions approach."

Supermicro's MegaDC ARM-based product lines use a Building Block design which features a single socket motherboard paired with an Ampere Altra or Altra Max CPU with up to 128 cores per server (currently the highest core count in the server industry), up to 4TB of DDR4 memory, and a modular design supporting unparalleled options for max I/O, PCIe, and storage.

The Supermicro MegaDC product line includes a range of servers with a single Ampere Altra or Altra Max CPU, in a 1U or 2U form factor, with up to four double-width GPUs or up to 24x 2.5" U.2 NVMe hot-swappable drives. In addition, the systems include an onboard redundant 25GbE SFP28 Ethernet networking using NVIDIA Mellanox CX4. Designed with highly efficient air cooling, the Supermicro ARM-based line of servers has been certified up to 35°C (95°F) ambient temperature for Enterprise and 55°C (131°F) for Edge applications.

"In collaboration with Supermicro, Mt. Hamilton brings Ampere's dense, efficient compute to a broad set of use cases from the central cloud to the distributed edge," said Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer, Ampere. "Leveraging Ampere's Cloud Native processors, Mt. Hamilton enables 2-3X more performance per rack on common cloud native workloads, helping customers better meet the scalability demands of the cloud now and in the future."

