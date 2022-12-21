Scania appoints Marcus Holm as Head of Production & Logistics and member of Scania Executive Board

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Holm, currently Managing Director for Scania Denmark, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Production & Logistics. As from 1 February 2023, he will be part of Scania's Executive Board and report to Christian Levin, President and CEO Scania and TRATON GROUP.

Since Marcus started at Scania in 1994 he has held several positions within Research & Development and Production and Commercial Operations, including Plant Manager for the Cab Body Production in Oskarshamn, Sweden and Plant Manager for Chassis and Cab Production in São Paulo, Brazil. He took up his current position as Managing Director for Scania Denmark in 2017.

"We want to strengthen the production and logistics operations at Scania to generate enhanced efficiency, as the integration journey within TRATON GROUP accelerates. Marcus has deep understanding of our operations and end-to-end flow, as well as a strong track record of driving complex projects. With his broad experience from production, research & development and our commercial operations he will be a great fit to take this on," says Christian Levin.

"I am looking forward to this new assignment. We have a great team within Production and Logistics and we are on an exciting journey with some challenges, but also great opportunities in front of us," says Marcus Holm.

Marcus Holm was born in 1971 and has a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In connection to above, the current Scania Industrial Operations will be divided into two units; Production & Logistics and the unit Research & Development and Purchasing. Anders Williamsson will continue in his role as Head of TRATON Group Industrial Operations and Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development and Purchasing for Scania.

