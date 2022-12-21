ONEDINE MAKES TECHNOLOGY DONATION TO CHILDREN'S HEALTH℠

Donation provides Children's Health with tablets.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDine today announced that it has made a donation to Children's Health. The contribution comes as the success of OneDine's in-house engineered tablet sold to restaurants has taken over the retail tablets previously used. With additional tablets on hand, OneDine donated 747 tablets to Children's Health. The OneDine team delivered these tablets to each of Children's Health hospital campuses and The Children's Medical Center Foundation.

OneDine® is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. (PRNewswire)

"Contributing to the mission of Children's Health was important since many of our team members at OneDine are parents themselves," said Rom Krupp, Founder and CEO of OneDine. "OneDine has seen such a fortunate success with the tablets we engineered in-house. We knew that the surplus of tablets we had in stock could bring cheer to thousands of people and chose Children's Health because of the commitment to children and the families in our hometown of Plano."

About OneDine:

