Kingswood U.S. Adds More Than $943 million in 2022 in Total Client Assets with Recruitment of 21 Financial Advisors

Industry Leading Alts Platform and Access to Technology Solutions Driver of Affiliation

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of wealth management firms that oversees more than $3 billion in client assets, today announced the recruitment of 15 financial advisors in the final quarter of 2022, bringing the total number of recruits to 21 advisors for the year, supervising more than $943 million in new assets under management (AUM). The newest members of the Kingswood U.S. network are highly experienced advisors offering services in financial planning, asset management and qualified retirement plan support across the United States.

Headquartered in New York, Kingswood U.S. supports more than 200 financial advisors under the Kingswood Wealth Advisors (KWA) brand.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "Enabling financial advisors to provide exceptional service to their clients are at the heart of Kingswood, a company defined by a deeply held commitment to its network of financial professionals. Advisors seeking greater flexibility to deliver the best results for their clients will always be empowered to do more at Kingswood. It is my pleasure to welcome these accomplished advisors to our ever-expanding network, as they grow their successful practices."

Kingswood U.S. is welcoming 15 new financial advisors to its network in the final quarter of 2022, including a practice serving high-net-worth clients in the District of Columbia metro area focused on wealth management, retirement and college planning and specialized life insurance, a 20-year-old firm in Atlanta focused on pre-retiree support and planning, and a financial planner and consultant in Hawaii that serves individuals and small businesses.

The newest members of Kingswood U.S. cited access to a larger universe of services, solutions and technology for their clients as a chief reason for their transition. Kingswood's capabilities support advisors and their practices, enabling professionals to focus on client relationships and client goals, by offering a powerful platform that allows advisors to extend their market reach. Kingswood's industry-leading automated alternative investment platform recently surpassed subscriptions representing $129 million in three years.

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

