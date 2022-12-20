Zocdoc appointment booking trends, and a provider survey, show that in transitional times, there is hope in the healthcare industry, for patients and providers alike

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " Zocdoc Reports – Healthcare Hope For the Holidays: 2022" is a comprehensive report that includes data from a Zocdoc provider survey, and an analysis of healthcare appointment booking trends.

To uncover insights regarding the state of patients' access to care and Zocdoc users' booking choices in 2022, and the perspective of providers preparing for the New Year, Zocdoc conducted a provider survey and analyzed aggregated appointment booking data. The results show three key insights.

Technology can help physician appointment wait times wane

With labor and supply costs rising , and physician and staff burnout a reality for many, average wait times for physician appointments have increased nationwide, according to the latest research from Merritt Hawkins .

But amidst this unprecedented landscape, innovation is driving positive change for patients. With a growing number of people embracing technology as a driver of access to an improved healthcare experience, and patients and providers aligned on telehealth as a supplement to in-person care, there are many reasons to be optimistic.

In 2022, Zocdoc dramatically expedited patients' access to care by surfacing the 20-30 percent of appointments that become available last minute due to cancellations and rescheduled appointments, resulting in a speed to appointment that far exceeded the national average.

Specialty National Average Physician

Appointment Wait Time

(Source: Merritt Hawkins )

Typical Zocdoc Physician

Appointment Wait Time Cardiology 26.6 days Within 1 - 3 days, with 39% seeing a cardiologist within 48 hours Dermatology 34.5 days Within 1 - 3 days, with 30% seeing a dermatologist within 48 hours OB-GYN 31.4 days Within 1 - 3 days, with 26% seeing an OB-GYN within 48 hours Orthopedic Surgery 16.9 days Within 1 - 3 days, with 38% seeing an orthopedic surgeon within 48 hours Family Medicine (PCP) 20.6 days Within 1 - 3 days, with 42% seeing a PCP within 48 hours Average across specialties 26.0 days Within 1 - 3 days, with 36% seeing a physician within 48 hours.

Happier providers, happier patients

Beyond impacting the speed of access to care, provider and healthcare staff burnout can have a significantly negative effect on the patient experience. While there's no silver bullet for solving this complex issue, savvy providers and support staff are taking steps, including using technology, to run more efficient practices. This benefits providers and leads to increased patient satisfaction .

In 2022, positivity pervaded providers' perspectives on technology:

64% of providers surveyed indicated they agreed or strongly agreed that in 2022 their scheduling software helped their practice run more efficiently.

57% agreed or strongly agreed that in 2022 their telehealth solution was easy and intuitive to use.

36% agreed or strongly agreed that in 2022 insurance verification/eligibility software helped their practice run more efficiently.

This provider perspective looks even brighter for 2023, painting a positive picture for many patient-provider relationships:

71% of providers agreed or strongly agreed that in 2023 scheduling software will help them run an even more efficient practice.

69% agreed or strongly agreed that in 2023 technology will help practices run more efficiently.

59% agreed or strongly agreed that in 2023 their telehealth solution will become even more intuitive and easy to use.

Looking back to look forward

Zocdoc's position affords us unique, actionable insights into consumers' healthcare behavior. So while we don't have a crystal ball, examining the healthcare industry's journey in 2022 affords us the opportunity to predict what may continue to resonate in 2023.

Telehealth usage declined in all specialties except mental health, moving virtual care toward being a specialty- and case-specific care modality.

From January-November 2022:

18% of appointments booked via Zocdoc, across all specialties, were conducted via telehealth

Excluding mental health, just 9% of appointments booked via Zocdoc were conducted via telehealth

88% of mental health appointments booked via Zocdoc were conducted via telehealth

Patients got back to taking care of themselves, after delaying or canceling healthcare appointments following the pandemic's onset.

From January-November 2022, the top 5 appointment booking reasons on Zocdoc, in the following categories, were:

Across all specialties:

Within mental health:

Within dentistry:

Within eye care:

By specialty:

Here's to healthcare hope for the holidays!

