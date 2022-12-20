TeamViewer Digitalizes Warehouse Operations at GlobalFoundries with AR-Based Picking Solution

Benefits include up to 25 percent faster execution of warehouse processes, a picking error rate close to zero and a reduction in waste of around 100,000 paper sheets per year

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, recently announced that the global semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries (GF) has deployed TeamViewer's Augmented Reality (AR) platform Frontline to digitally transform its warehouse operations at its facility in Dresden, the largest semiconductor plant in Europe. Among the major benefits that GF achieved through the implementation of TeamViewer's solution is an up to 25 percent faster execution of warehouse processes, better employee ergonomics, a picking error rate close to zero and a reduction in waste of around 100,000 paper sheets per year.

Source: TeamViewer (PRNewswire)

Kevin Hidalgo, Senior Director of Logistics at GF: "At GF, we always strive to improve our operational efficiencies to better fulfill our customers' needs. When looking for a solution to digitally transform and improve our warehouse operations, we found that an Augmented Reality based solution could really make a difference for us. Now, with the roll-out of TeamViewer Frontline, we were able to take efficiency, accuracy and sustainability of warehouse logistics to a whole new level."

Jan Junker, Executive Vice President Solution Sales & Delivery: "Around 80 percent of the global workforce is not working at a desk, but in manufacturing, production, logistics or field service. With our AR solutions, enterprises have the first-time opportunity to also digitalize the tasks and processes from these areas and seamlessly connect the workers to the company's existing digital infrastructure. The benefits that GlobalFoundries achieved in such short time speak for themselves."

At the GF warehouse, the software guides the warehouse workers through the picking process with clear step-by-step instructions, displayed on the smart glasses directly in their field of view. Together with the integrated voice control, it provides 100 percent hands-free information to the workers, completely replacing the former paper-based process.

The end-to-end implementation of TeamViewer Frontline in the warehouse of GF's Dresden facility was completed in only ten weeks. TeamViewer is working closely with GF to identify other opportunities to use the solution and is exploring use cases beyond vision picking.

Please find more information and a video of the TeamViewer deployment at GF here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

Press Contact

Michael Kornspan

Phone: 727-910-7340

E-mail: press@teamviewer.com

TeamViewer logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamViewer