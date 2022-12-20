HNA.Live Launches AI and 3D Cloud Solution for Manufacturers

Fueling Industry 4.0 Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Live, a data analytics company serving manufacturing and real estate industries, has selected CLEA, AI/IOT platform from SECO MIND USA LLC ( https://secomind.ai ) for their innovative cloud solution that combines AI and 3D technology to optimize manufacturing facility productivity.

Fueling Industry 4.0 Transformation (PRNewswire)

SECOMIND CLEA enables manufacturers to capture benefits across the entire manufacturing value chain - Cooper M, HNA.Live

Manufacturing 4.0 is transforming the way manufacturers manage and optimize their operations, from product design and production to distribution and customer satisfaction. HNA LIVE offers granular, privacy-protected, real-time insights into the performance efficiencies and bottlenecks of operations, safety, and quality in the manufacturing space.

"The digital transformations are notoriously difficult to scale up across networks of factories, the pressure to succeed is intense. With CLEA we can rapidly enable manufacturers to capture benefits across the entire manufacturing value chain" — Cooper Mojsiejenko, Chief Executive Officer at HNA Live.

HNA Live makes use of LIDAR and other data collection technologies to precisely measure and create 3D models for manufacturing whether it's plant movement, working parts in process, or a building's entire operation. HNA.Live's cutting-edge technology provides more accurate real-time 3D modeling for a manufacturer's business strategy.

"CLEA enables connecting and cloud managing any hardware for smart control, monitoring, and actionable insights. HNA Live is enabling manufacturers to increase production capacity, reduce material losses, improve delivery lead times, and reduce their environmental impact. We are very excited to be part of their journey", — Ajay Malik, CEO of SECO Mind USA

For more information, contact Jacob at https://secomind.ai/ or jacob@secomind.ai

HNA Live

HourNationArchive, INC. is a privately held company located in Denver, CO. HNA Live is a cloud solution that combines AI and 3D technology to optimize manufacturing facility productivity. Connecting LIDAR and other data collection technologies to precisely measure and create 3D models for manufacturing whether it's plant movement, working parts in process, or a building's entire operation. HNA.Live's cutting-edge technology provides more accurate real-time 3D modeling for a manufacturer's business strategy.

For more information: https://hna.live

SECO Mind USA

Secomind USA LLC is a privately held company located in the heart of Silicon Valley and is a subsidiary of SECO SpA. Secomind delivers AI/IoT software for accelerating digital transformation. It builds turnkey solutions for Vending Machines, Agriculture, Defense, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Secomind is on a mission to augment the abilities of machines and people by using AI everywhere computing takes place and is a leader in self-supervised learning, incremental learning and reinforcement learning. They have built and deployed AI products for computer vision, air quality, predictive maintenance, vending machines, defense against drones, and more for private, public, and government.

For more information: https://secomind.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SECO MIND USA LLC