Twenty20 Energy Opens Office Complex in Bangkok, Thailand

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty20 Energy, an integrated international energy provider enabling decarbonization and energy transition solutions through innovative technologies, today announced the opening of its new office in Bangkok, Thailand. The new office, located at The Ninth Towers Grand Rama 9, officially opened on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and will be home to T20 (Thailand) Limited which provides engineering and project services for all Twenty 20 Energy projects.

Twenty20 Energy is a dedicated global citizen and works to address key energy issues in the communities we serve. Developing markets are actively seeking energy transition opportunities away from fossil fuels to environmentally conscious renewable alternatives to achieve globally established 'net zero' emissions targets while supporting economic and social imperatives. Twenty20 Energy partners with its clients to deliver tailored solutions that address each energy project in a customized way to address these challenges.

The new office was formally opened by Twenty 20 Energy CEO Geoff Lawrence as the first guest to Twenty20 Energy's Thailand office. "I am pleased to formally open this new office that will serve as the home base of our talented and dedicated engineering and administrative staff in Thailand," said Mr. Lawrence. "We will look forward to the innovation and the leadership that this team will provide to deliver clean and reliable energy to the various projects that we initiate in the coming years. This is an important milestone in the history of our company."

About Twenty20 Energy

Twenty20 Energy delivers innovative energy solutions that enable clients, partners, and stakeholders to accelerate the transition to a cleaner energy future. From concept development to operations and maintenance, Twenty20 Energy provides engineering, project execution and asset management through long term operations and management solutions, coupled with the capacity to provide funding or participate in shared project ownership. Uniquely positioned in the energy landscape, Twenty20 Energy has a global reach with local sensitivity, developing projects that deliver cleaner energy while empowering economic growth for today and beyond.

