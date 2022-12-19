InventHelp Inventor Develops New U Turn Signal For Vehicles (SOG-501)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly visible signal to notify other drivers when making a legal U-turn at an intersection," said an inventor, from Vacaville, Calif., "so I invented the U TURN SIGNAL FOR VEHICLES. My design would offer a clear and early alert so plenty of time and space is allotted for performing the U-turn."

The invention provides an effective way to alert other motorists when making a U-turn. In doing so, it offers a clear indication of the driver's intentions. As a result, it helps to prevent confusion and collisions and it enhances safety and communication. The invention features a distinctive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

