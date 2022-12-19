F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas against F45 Training Holdings, Inc.

F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas against F45 Training Holdings, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas commenced a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) ("F45") issued in or traceable to the Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in support of the July 16, 2021 initial public offering of F45 common stock.

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman ) (PRNewswire)

All investors who purchased the shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than February 6, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

F45 Training Holdings Inc., a Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness franchisor based in Texas, went public in July 2021, when it sold 18.75 million shares priced at $16 per share, while touting a "Predictable, Asset-Light Model Driving Rapid Growth." The company reported results and issued guidance that was generally expected by the market for about a year after the IPO.

However, on July 26, 2022, F45 issued a press release in which it drastically reduced its financial guidance; disclosed that would open about 60% fewer exercise studios than promised just two months earlier; said that a $250 million credit line was no longer available to the company; disclosed that the company was letting go of about 110 employees; and announced that the CEO, Adam Gilchrist, had resigned.

The disclosures in the press release sent the price of F45 shares down over 60% on July 27, 2022, and it has continued since that time to trade at less than $4.00 per share.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP