Boston Architectural College Commissions International Exhibit Debuting January 2023

Architecture is Within Us: The Selected Works of Balkrishna Doshi

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Architectural College (BAC) is pleased to announce an original international exhibit featuring works by Pritzker Prize winning Indian architect and BAC's honorary alumnus Balkrishna Doshi , Architecture is Within Us: The Selected Works of Balkrishna Doshi. Doshi is considered one of the leading architects of our time having worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn. As a pioneer of culturally-rooted modernist architecture and urban design, Doshi has contributed to elevating architectural discourse throughout his life's career.

Architecture is Within Us: The Selected Works of Balkrishna Doshi opens January 11, through May 9, 2023, Boston Architectural College, McCormick Gallery, 320 Newbury Street in Boston. Photo: Vinay Panjwani / Vastushilpa Foundation. (PRNewswire)

This original exhibit commissioned by the BAC reveals Doshi's emerging sense of architecture as a platform for living with dignity and joy and evolution

Considerable planning went into bringing this distinctive collection of Doshi's work to the BAC—led by the BAC's President, Dr. Mahesh Daas and Dean of Architecture, Karen Nelson—along with close collaboration with architect Khushnu Panthaki Hoof, curator of the exhibition, who notes, "For Doshi, humanism and empathy have been the guiding principles that inform his approach to architecture. This exhibition of selected projects further explores and underlines his search for intangibles that celebrate the architecture within." The exhibition has been generously underwritten by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

This original exhibit commissioned by the BAC reveals Doshi's emerging sense of architecture as a platform for living with dignity and joy and evolution. Doshi's illustrious work spans over 60 years at multiple scales. His projects exemplify the crucial role architecture plays in connecting society and promoting wellbeing, a sense of identity, and communal spirit. This exhibit, along with complementary programming spearheaded by the BAC, will bring to the fore the need for social, economic, gender, and racial diversity in architecture and allied fields. Doshi's work and this exhibit opens up opportunities for divergent discourses and ideas.

"We are honored to present an original exhibit of this magnitude, ambition, and cultural impact to the BAC and the greater community," said Dr. Mahesh Daas, president. "As the BAC's 2021 honorary doctorate recipient, commencement speaker, and inaugural guest on BAC Channel , Doshi has cultivated deep roots within our global community. He has graciously offered his precious time—even in the midst of the global pandemic—connecting across thousands of miles to offer us precious insights into design education, theory, rituals, space, and architecture. Daas continues, "This exhibit offers people an opportunity to experience a sense of Doshi's immeasurable impact as guests move through different moments in his life. Offering all who attend to come away with a sense of appreciation for his view of architecture as it relates to varying cultures, the natural world, our life stories, and our human experience."

Architecture is Within Us: The Selected Works of Balkrishna Doshi opens January 11, 2023, and runs through May 9, 2023, in the McCormick Gallery located at 320 Newbury Street in Boston.

Founded in 1889, The Boston Architectural College (BAC) is an internationally recognized institution with a diverse student and alumni population representing more than 54 countries. Providing excellence in practice-integrated design education, the BAC was Ranked #1 for Best Graduate School in Architecture for Earning Potential and #4 for Best Architecture School Offering Bachelor's Degrees in the U.S. in 2020 by GradReports. The BAC offers bachelor and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, design studies as well as offering continuing education certificates and courses. The BAC upholds the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education.

The Boston Architectural College (BAC) is an independent, professional college in Boston's Back Bay that provides an exceptional design education by combining academic learning with innovative experiential learning and by making its programs accessible to diverse communities. The College offers professional and accredited graduate and undergraduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, and design studies. (PRNewsfoto/Boston Architectural College (B) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Architectural College