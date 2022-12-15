Strong Enterprise Demand Drives SASE Growth 33 Percent in 3Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Enterprise Spend to Remain Vigorous in 2023 and Drive the Market to $8 B

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the ongoing need to modernize the network and security architecture for branch offices and hybrid users led to the vigorous 33 percent revenue growth in the SASE market. We anticipate that enterprises will continue to place a high priority on SASE and cause the overall SASE market to grow to $8 B for the full year 2023.

"3Q 2022 was the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year SASE revenue growth topping 25 percent, which signals the importance enterprises are placing on SASE," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell'Oro Group. "Unlike some other network security markets we track, we expect the high investment priority will continue and lead to the SASE market eclipsing $8 B in 2023," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

SASE security, also referred to as SSE (the basket of products providing cloud-delivered SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS), achieved its tenth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue expansion.

SASE networking, synonymous with SD-WAN, had a challenging year-over-year comparison in 3Q 2022 against a very strong 3Q 2021 when enormous pent-up demand was a significant driver. Nonetheless, the ongoing trend of improved supply chains allowed vendors to better service demand and sustain a similar level of market growth compared to recent quarters.

