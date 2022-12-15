InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient Way to Hold an Electronic Device (BTM-2593)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to hold and use a laptop, smartphone or other electronic device," said an inventor, from Newark, Del., "so I invented the PORTABLE DESK."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The accessory provides an effective way to use and support an electronic device. In doing so, it ensures that the hands remain free. As a result, it enhances comfort and mobility and it could provide added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electronic devices, students and workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added comfort and hands-free support for mobile device users."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2593, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp