ENNISMORE TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN SPAIN WITH TWO HOTELS: MONDRIAN IBIZA AND HYDE IBIZA

Mondrian Ibiza and Hyde Ibiza will open on Ibiza's beachfront in June 2023 and will be Ennismore's first hotels on the Spanish island.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, along with Grupo Azul Mar Cala Llonga owned by Apollo, announces the expansion of its global collective in Spain, with two new Mondrian and Hyde hotels on the island of Ibiza.

Mondrian Ibiza and Hyde Ibiza are set to open on the scenic bay of Cala Llonga in June 2023 and will include nine food and beverage outlets with highly programmed pool spaces, nightlife and music venues. The project reflects Ennismore's significant growth in the region, with 15 hotels opening in Europe in 2023.

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer for Mondrian at Ennismore states, "Mondrian Ibiza is an exciting addition to the Mondrian portfolio, marking the brand's inaugural property in Spain. The Mondrian Ibiza experience will match the unique energy and culture of the iconic island renowned for lively nightlife and idyllic beaches, while also introducing a new cultural and gastronomic destination for the discerning global traveller and locals alike."

Phil Zrihen, Hyde Brand COO, Brand Chief Operating Officer and Head of Americas at Ennismore said "With its roots in the LA club scene of the 2000's, Hyde is all about the freedom and personal discovery that comes with great music, time with friends and connecting with something bigger, making it a natural fit for Ibiza. With multiple restaurants and lounges, Hyde Ibiza will also be a food lovers paradise and a showcase for music and nightlife, making it a compelling and vibrant new addition to the Hyde collection for both locals and global travelers."

Carlos Martins, CEO of ADH Hotels and Grupo Azul Mar Cala Llonga Administrator, states, "For decades Ibiza has been the bohemian retreat for those in the know. It's our pleasure to bring such a vivacious retreat to the island at a time when visitors are seeking something new and different in Ibiza. These two unique hotels bring a genuinely compelling experience for visitors and locals alike, and we cannot wait to open our doors this summer and raise the bar with both new hotels and the experiences they afford."

MONDRIAN IBIZA

Upon opening, Mondrian Ibiza will be a luxury lifestyle hotel offering 154 spacious guestrooms and three innovative dining destinations, perfectly set on the east side of Ibiza overlooking the scenic bay of Cala Llonga. Designed by Spanish firms Beades Architects and Cuarto Interior, the hotel will operate seasonally from June through mid-October. The seaside hotel will feature two pools overlooking the ocean, with suites that overlook the Mediterranean Sea. Design touches include moments of color throughout public and private spaces, as well as a highly developed art program. Mondrian hotels -- always at the heart of the world's most exciting and cultural scenes -- allow guests and locals alike to immerse themselves in the very best of the city. Mondrian Ibiza will offer unforgettable experiences in an iconic setting. Public spaces include an expansive terrace with bay views and VIP fire pits as well as a transportive, deep blue reception area.

Mondrian Ibiza will house a much-coveted ensemble of culinary offerings including NIKO, a classic, understated and serene Japanese restaurant specialising in premium sushi with a view of the bay. The Perq will be a day to night coffee bar serving responsibly sourced direct trade coffee, tea, fresh fruit, smoothies and juices with irresistible baked goods during the day before purveying local beers and natural wines each evening. Sun & Moon will be a versatile all-day coffee and cocktail bar serving light bites and drinks with an Australian influenced comfort food and local mixology twist.

Mondrian Ibiza will be located at Calle Atalaya 20 (Atalaya Street, 20), 07849 Cala Llonga Ibiza – Balearic Islands; visit MondrianIbiza.com and follow @mondrianibiza on Instagram for more information.

HYDE IBIZA

Located adjacent to Mondrian Ibiza and nestled in a prime seafront location overlooking the scenic bay of Cala Llonga, will be the lively Hyde Ibiza, which will have 401 guest rooms. The hotel will operate seasonally from June through mid-October. Designed by Spanish firms Beades Architects and Cuarto Interior, highly activated public spaces will provide an opportunity to make connections while discovering interesting pop-ups, partnerships and programming. Guest rooms will feature a bohemian chic aesthetic, featuring an earthy sensibility through natural textures, custom millwork and artisan touches such as a table inspired by jewelry from Ibiza, while suites will feature enhanced materiality and sweeping Balearic Island views. Design touches include social elements such as a signature oversized sofa in the lobby along with warm woods, timbered details and hand-crafted accents.

Inspired by local ingredients and international flavors, Hyde Ibiza will feature five distinct food & beverage locations, including an ocean-to-table restaurant showcasing the bounty of the Balearics; a lounge-style pool bar with classics that taste best with the sun on your skin and saltwater in your hair; a day club with cabanas, cocktails and international DJ sets; a chiringuito-style beach club with iced coffees, coastal fare, and ice cream; and a discreet speakeasy with exclusive cocktails and secret concerts and DJ sets. Hyde Ibiza will combine a vibrant pool scene with a much sought-after relaxed live music venue to the island, providing a hub for both Ibiza's homegrown talent as well as internationally sourced artists and more.

Hyde Ibiza will be located at Calle Atalaya 20 (Atalaya Street, 20), 07849 Cala Llonga, Ibiza – Balearic Islands; visit HydeIbiza.com and @hydeibiza on Instagram for more information.

The food and beverage offering at both Mondrian Ibiza and Hyde Ibiza have been curated by Carte Blanched, Ennismore's inhouse team of culinary and mixology pioneers. Ennismore has four specialised in-house studios, driving creativity and innovation, obsessing every guest touch point. They include Carte Blanched – a fully integrated food and beverage studio delivering new and extraordinary culinary experiences; AIME Studios – an award-winning interior & graphic studio, Staymore – a Digital Product & Tech Innovation lab; and Partnerships Studio – building global brand and activation partnerships.

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and Ennismore is leading the way with its collective of 14 brands representing 103 operating hotels with a further 144 in the pipeline and over 190 restaurants and bars.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 103 operating properties and a further 144 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

ABOUT MONDRIAN HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With six properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha and Seoul, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in Mexico City, Singapore, Bordeaux, Cannes, Ibiza, Australia's Gold Coast and more. MondrianHotels.com

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

ABOUT HYDE HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES

When Hyde Lounge opened in 2005, it transformed the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles along with the concept of nightlife itself. Since that time, the brand has expanded to include Hyde Hotels and Residences, Beach Clubs, and Mixology Lounges, inviting its followers to enjoy a new kind of lifestyle at locations from Miami to Sydney. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences currently located in Miami, Hollywood, FL and Dubai, and upcoming openings in London, Ibiza, Mazatlan and Hội An, are intuitively dialed into the desires of the in-the-know, their interests, aspirations and tastes. This is a new kind of hospitality, grounded in the spirit of discovery. Hyde is more than a brand, it's a state of mind. HydeHotels.com

Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

