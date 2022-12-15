Brightspeed Delivers Fiber Connectivity to 3,000 Rural South Carolina Homes

Orangeburg County Residents Benefit from State's 2021 Rural Broadband Grant Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), announced the completion of expanded broadband fiber services in Eutawville, South Carolina and surrounding area, bringing faster, more reliable internet service to more than 3,000 doorsteps. Investments from Brightspeed and the company's participation in the South Carolina 2021 Rural Broadband Grant Program helped to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet in the rural Orangeburg County community. The program matches company investments to support broadband expansion to underserved areas.

"South Carolina's broadband grant program is a great example of public and private organizations coming together to help meet the technology needs of citizens, communities and local businesses," said Steve Brewer, director of state regulatory and legislative affairs at Brightspeed. "Eutawville residents can now use our fiber technology to improve everything they do online—distance learning, working, gaming, and streaming."

"Technology moves at a breakneck pace and now the people and businesses of Eutawville will benefit from the latest innovation in broadband connectivity thanks to Brightspeed's infrastructure improvements," said Eutawville Mayor Brandon Weatherford. "We have always been committed to bringing broadband to our community and by partnering with the private sector, access to reliable, high-speed internet is now a reality, ensuring our community can thrive in today's connected world and more fully participate in the digital economy."

This completed project provides the fiber and electronics equipment needed for high-speed connections up to 940 Mbps.

Customers can check availability of Brightspeed service in their area by visiting www.Brightspeed.com.

To support households struggling to pay for internet service, the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program provides discounts of up to $30 off, and up to $75 off in Tribal areas, for qualifying customers. In addition to the ACP monthly discount of up to $30 provided by the FCC, Brightspeed will also provide an additional monthly discount of up to $30 for ACP qualified customers to create a maximum total savings of up to $60 per month on qualifying plans. If the monthly statement for an ACP qualified customer is less than $60, the total discount will not exceed the statement amount. The additional Brightspeed discount cannot be combined with $75 Tribal household discount. The FCC and Brightspeed ACP discounts are available to customers on a monthly basis so long as they continue to meet the ACP program eligibility requirements. More information on the program and Brightspeed's participation can be found on the Brightspeed website.

