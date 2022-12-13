Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands "The Farmer's Select" Program In Partnership with Autumn Brands

Limited-Release Select Elite Live Collaboration Continues Company's Ongoing Series of Product Partnerships With Craft Farmers and Diverse Operators in California

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that its third "The Farmer's Select" product collaboration is now available across California in partnership with Autumn Brands, a woman-and-family-owned farm nestled on the coast of Santa Barbara County.

Autumn Brands cannabis is grown using sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and 100% no-spray cultivation. Utilizing a closed-loop watering system, Autumn Brands ensures that no water is wasted during the growing process and all organic waste is composted. This focus on quality, consistency and sustainability ensures nothing but the best cannabis reaches consumers.

Select's latest collaboration transforms Autumn Brands' top-quality, limited-batch cannabis flower into the same Select Elite Live Oil that customers know and love. The limited-edition product line is now available at dispensaries across California in three strains including Jetlato (sativa), Pineapple MAC (hybrid) and Banana Jelly (indica).

"We are proud to align ourselves with a conscientious, high-quality cultivator like Autumn Brands that prioritizes not just the consumer and the community but also the environment," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "With each Farmer's Select partnership, we aim to highlight the skills of innovative growers, talented extractors and craft operators that are vital to the success of the California cannabis industry. This program is another example of how operators both large and small can work together to creative a quality product and an inclusive, diverse industry."

"California has fostered a rich cannabis marketplace, and we believe that industry leaders should recognize the people, brands and businesses that make it all happen. We are thrilled to be a part of The Farmer's Select Program and support Curaleaf's efforts to uplift smaller, licensed operators across the state," said Autumn Shelton, CFO and Co-Founder of Autumn Brands.

Formally launched in July 2022, The Farmer's Select program is an ongoing series of limited-edition collaborations with craft farmers and diverse operators in California. The program reflects Curaleaf's commitment to providing premium products to consumers while uplifting smaller operators across the Golden State. Select previously partnered with Sonoma Hills Farm in April 2022 and Delighted Farms in July 2022 – both limited-edition product lines sold out in less than two weeks.

The Select Elite Live Autumn Brands collaboration is now available at dispensaries across California while supplies last. For more information on product availability, visit www.selectbetter.com/find-us or visit one of the participating retailers below.

About Autumn Brands

The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses traditional farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to the purity of our products with rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more effort, time, and attention, but it's worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment. For more information, follow @AutumnBrands_ or visit www.autumnbrands.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performances. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Farmer's Select program and product collaboration with Autumn Brands. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

