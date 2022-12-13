CorroHealth and Versalus Health Join Forces to Bring More Solutions to Hospitals

Together, Versalus Health and CorroHealth enable transformative healthcare analytics for the full revenue cycle

Versalus Heath's clients will now have access to a broader range of technology and solutions

CorroHealth's clients will benefit from Versalus Health's healthcare analytics, clinical, and regulatory leadership

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Integrity leaders CorroHealth and Versalus Health have merged, bringing the best of both companies' expertise, healthcare analytics, technologies, insights, and capabilities to their clients. Versalus Health will now operate under the name "Corro Clinical" and will maintain its clinically led position. The combined solutions of CorroHealth and Versalus Health will be immediately available to their clients.

CorroHealth (PRNewsfoto/CorroHealth) (PRNewswire)

"I am pleased to welcome Versalus Health to the CorroHealth family. Together, we have the right team, deep expertise, technology, and a culture of innovation to further support our clients as the healthcare landscape continues to evolve," said CorroHealth CEO Patrick Leonard. "Our clients now have an even more robust menu of options to choose from, enabling them to deploy the exact solution that works best for their unique business goals and situational needs. It's a tremendous leap forward for the RCM space."

Versalus Health clients now have access to CorroHealth's comprehensive suite of solutions including autonomous coding, staffing capabilities, and AR automation, empowering them with additional opportunities for enterprise improvement.

"This is an exciting development. Bringing together CorroHealth and Versalus Health provides all our clients with more integrated, flexible, and scalable solutions across the full revenue cycle. With unsurpassed healthcare analytics, clinical leadership, and regulatory expertise, we are now in a better position than ever to deliver transformative financial impact to our hospital partners," said Versalus Health President, Jay Ahlmer.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth is the leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions dedicated to positively impacting the financial performance of hospitals and health systems. With more than 7,500 employees worldwide, CorroHealth delivers integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the entire revenue cycle. To learn more, visit corrohealth.com.

About Versalus Health

Versalus Health is an industry-leading healthcare analytics solution for Utilization Management, Documentation and Coding, and Physician Advisory services. Since 2016, Versalus Health has helped more than 200 U.S.-based hospitals and health systems compliantly recover $2 billion in revenue. Versalus Health aims to fix the "blind spot" of the clinical revenue cycle, where clinical requirements often clash with regulatory and billing constraints. By optimizing utilization management and documentation and coding with complex data analytics and clinical insight, Versalus Health works to improve hospitals and health systems. For more information, visit versalushealth.com.

Media Contact:

Greg Goodale, Chief Marketing Officer

Greg.goodale@corrohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CorroHealth