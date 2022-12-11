Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Avaya To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Avaya Holdings Corp. ("Avaya" or the "Company") (NYSE: AVYA).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Avaya stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On June 27, 2022, Avaya announced $600 million in aggregate financing commitments, including $350 million of new Senior Secured Term Loans and $250 million of Exchangeable Senior Secured Notes. Management claimed "[t]his funding supports and accelerates our business model transformation."

A month later, on July 28, 2022, Avaya announced its board fired CEO James M. Chirico, Jr. The company also announced disastrous preliminary Q3 2022 financial results that included expected revenues and adjusted EBITDA well below previously given guidance and an unquantified but "significant" impairment charge. In addition, the company withdrew its 2022 guidance. This news sent the price of Avaya shares crashing 57% lower the next day.

Then, on Aug. 9, 2022, Avaya announced: (1) it determined there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; (2) it would not timely file its financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022; (3) its Audit Committee commenced internal investigations into circumstances surrounding the company's financial results for the quarter; and, (4) the Committee also commenced an investigation into matters raised by a whistleblower. This news sent the price of Avaya shares crashing 45% lower that day.

Most recently, on Nov. 30, 2022, Avaya announced it would not timely file its financial statements for its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022, revealed that its internal investigation is continuing, and admitted that it did not appropriately log the whistleblower's email received by a member of its Board of Directors and did not convey its existence to management or to its outside auditor.

