ShardSecure® Named Runner-Up in the 2022 Tech Trailblazers Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, inventor of the innovative Microshard™ technology that mitigates data security and privacy risks in the cloud, is one of three runners-up in the Cloud Trailblazers Category of the 2022 Tech Trailblazers Awards.

This global award honors enterprise tech startups under seven years old. The winners and runners-up were selected by public vote and by a panel of industry expert judges.

"There have been some truly amazing entries this year and they have well and truly earned their place in the Tech Trailblazers hall of fame," said Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards. "We'll be keeping an eye on how these innovations continue to blaze a trail in 2023."

ShardSecure provides advanced data security in the cloud. Our innovative Microshard technology neutralizes the impact of ransomware, supports secure cold storage migration, offers strong cross-border data protection, and more. With self-healing data, we help companies maintain high availability and robust data resilience in the face of outages and disruptions.

ShardSecure also renders sensitive data unintelligible and of no value in the wrong hands, ensuring data confidentiality in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. Most importantly, we keep control of data in the hands of its owners.

"We're proud to be chosen as a Cloud Trailblazers runner-up," said Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "Innovation has been at the heart of our Microshard technology since day one, and we believe ShardSecure offers an invaluable approach to data protection in the cloud. We thank Tech Trailblazers for recognizing our data security solution, and we congratulate the other winners and runners-up."

About Tech Trailblazers

The Tech Trailblazers Awards honor enterprise tech startups that are at C-series VC funding or below. The awards have low barriers to entry and recognize innovation both in startups and individuals. The awards seek to recognize true innovators in AI, big data, blockchain, cloud, containers, developer, fintech, HPC IoT, mobile, networking, security, storage, and virtualization. For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com.

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure is changing the nature of data security. It believes that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. Inventors of Microshard technology, ShardSecure desensitizes data to strengthen data resilience and privacy, protect against attacks and outages, and neutralize ransomware. For more information, visit www.shardsecure.com.

