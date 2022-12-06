PLANET FITNESS RETURNS AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF TIMES SQUARE'S ICONIC NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that it will again return as the presenting sponsor of Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration for the eighth consecutive year, in partnership with Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

Revelers in Times Square will ring in a "Judgement Free" 2023 with New Year's Eve party hats featuring a kaleidoscope motif of Planet Fitness purple and festive metallic gold fringe, drawing inspiration from the iconic design of the Times Square Ball. Planet Fitness will also be featured on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC, as well as on the Times Square's 2023 webcast throughout the night.

"We couldn't imagine ringing in 2023 anywhere else but Times Square, and we're thrilled to be back as presenting sponsor of the iconic New Year's Eve celebration for the eighth consecutive year," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "This is the time of year when people around the world are thinking about making their health and wellness a priority, and exercise plays a major role in helping us feel good both mentally and physically. At Planet Fitness, we're making fitness accessible and affordable for all in a welcoming environment that makes everyone feel comfortable, regardless of fitness level. A great workout at the Judgement Free Zone® can help boost energy and carry that 'feel good' excitement into the new year and beyond."

"We are thrilled to welcome Planet Fitness back as the presenting sponsor of Times Square New Year's Eve," said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment. "Times Square will again be transformed into a sea of purple and yellow to greet the New Year."

In addition to its sponsorship on the big night, Planet Fitness invites everyone to submit their Confetti Wishes, a heartfelt "wish" for the New Year, at planetfitness.com/confettiwishes or at the Wishing Wall in the heart of Times Square now through Thursday, Dec. 29. Each wish will be printed on a piece of actual confetti that will fly over Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve.

"We look forward to once again welcoming Planet Fitness and their iconic purple and gold back to Times Square to welcome 2023," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "As we ring in the New Year, all the revelers in Times Square will be surrounded by Confetti Wishes from around the country again this year thanks to our partnership with Planet Fitness."

As home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness provides a high-quality, non-intimidating fitness experience at an even greater value. With more than 2,300 locations, there's a club near you to kickstart or restart your workout routine in a clean and spacious environment. In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises and tutorials right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 16.6 million members and 2,353 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

