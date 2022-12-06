Kroger Comments On Second Request From Federal Trade Commission

CINCINNATI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that, as expected, it has received a request for additional information ("second request") from the Federal Trade Commission as part of the regulatory review process for its merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI). Kroger issued the following statement:

Kroger looks forward to realizing the compelling benefits this merger will offer, including enhancing competition, lowering prices for customers, improving access to fresh food, creating opportunities to continue investing in our associates and securing the long-term future of union jobs. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Federal Trade Commission as it conducts its review of the merger, including developing a thoughtful divestiture plan. Kroger continues to expect to complete the merger in early 2024.

The second request extends the waiting period imposed by the Hart–Scott–Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act until 30 days after Kroger and Albertsons Cos. have substantially complied with the requests or the waiting period is terminated sooner by the Federal Trade Commission. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

