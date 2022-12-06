Hinduja Tech Acquires Drive System Design, Expands Leadership in the Global eMobility Industry

Drive System Design, with engineering centers in the UK and the USA , provides premium engineering services to automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, defense and aviation industries

Acquisition enables Hinduja Tech to expand its eMobility services from development to production

Drive System Design to continue as an independent entity within Hinduja Tech and the Hinduja Group

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Tech (HT), a world-class engineering services company, acquired Drive System Design (DSD), an award-winning and globally trusted engineering consultancy known for developing innovative solutions for electrified propulsion systems. DSD currently provides advanced engineering to automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, defense and aviation industries from locations in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Asia.

The acquisition enables Hinduja Tech to provide end-to-end electrified propulsion systems design and development capabilities, enhancing its full-vehicle design and development position.

"The acquisition of Drive System Design is an important milestone in Hinduja Tech's growth journey in the eMobility industry. DSD has been focused on futuristic powertrain technology (ePT) since its inception over 15 years ago and has a state-of-the-art infrastructure in the UK and the United States," said Kumar Prabhas, CEO, Hinduja Tech. "Both of these markets have high-end engineering talent and are leading the charge in the transition to electric mobility. As this demand increases, the combination of HT and DSD strengths will enable offering the best-in-class eMobility solutions for global markets."

HT has been rapidly expanding its position in the outsourced engineering services industry with 70+ clients globally and is aiming to accelerate its growth to meet the surging demand for electric mobility. With the acquisition of DSD, HT will add cutting-edge design and testing labs, along with advanced engineering capabilities, in the UK and United States.

"We believe that HT is the right partner at the right time and see this as a tremendous opportunity for the long-term future and expanded capabilities of DSD," said Mark Findlay, CEO of Drive System Design. "As part of the HT family, DSD will be able to increase its reach through HT's global business model and full vehicle development and integration expertise. It is an ideal complement to DSD's advanced engineering capabilities in transmission, driveline, motor design, power electronics and simulation."

About Hinduja Tech

Hinduja Tech, part of the multi-billion dollar Global Business Conglomerate, Hinduja Group, is the integrated Product Engineering and Digital Technologies Solutions provider for the mobility industry with a proven global delivery model. As a partner of choice, Hinduja Tech works with leading automotive organizations (OEMs & Tier-X Suppliers) and disruptive mobility players in the USA, India, Mexico, Canada, Europe, China, and Japan. Hinduja Group has its presence in over 38 countries and employs about 200,000 people. Hinduja Group has a significant presence in Commercial Vehicle Engineering & Manufacturing verticals.

HT Global Office Locations: US, India, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and Romania

About Drive System Design

Drive System Design (DSD) is an award-winning engineering consultancy specializing in the design, development and control of future transmission and driveline systems. DSD has extensive experience in working with OEMs and TIERs around the world in designing new technologies and solving problems to make their product competitively superior. The company has design, analysis, control, test infrastructure, expertise, and project management skills necessary to deliver projects to demanding timescales. Working closely with customers through its technical centers in the USA and the UK, Drive System Design is recognised as the world's leading expert in driveline refinement, resulting in significant energy efficiency improvement for hybrid and electric vehicles.

