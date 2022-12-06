Evolon and ZeroEyes Announce Integration Partnership to Enable Long Range Gun Detection

Pioneers in video analytics and AI partner with the leader in AI-based gun detection technology to bring new solution to market

DALLAS and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes security video and turns it into real-time actionable information, and ZeroEyes, Inc., creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration marries the long-distance object detection capabilities of Evolon's analytics with the proprietary AI gun detection technology of ZeroEyes to provide a robust long-range gun detection solution.

The integration between the ZeroEyes AI gun detection platform and Evolon Edge® enables users to detect and track individuals carrying firearms at distances greater than a football field away. This capability has the potential to give users additional lead time in dealing with gun-related threats in public places such as schools, shopping centers, casinos, and more. The ultimate goal is to provide earlier detection of a threat, giving ample time to lock buildings down, notify authorities, sound alarms, and get people to safety.

"Current events point to the need for a partnership like ours," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's President and CEO. "Fundamentally, we recognize that the sooner you can see a threat, the sooner you can neutralize it. This partnership serves as an opportunity to leverage the very best in analytics and AI technology to foster a smarter and safer environment for everyone, particularly in places where public safety is paramount."

"This alliance could help us save even more innocent lives," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "Schools, businesses and other organizations will be alerted of brandished guns when the offender is still hundreds of feet away, giving them time to lock the doors and move everybody to safe areas. Our vision is a world in which we no longer need to fear losing our loved ones to gun-related violence, and this technology integration brings us one step closer to that reality."

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter security software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced security technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com .

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges and universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

