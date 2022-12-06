Clearwave Fiber Launches Fiber Services to More than 3,100 Customers in Lansing

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber's installation of ultra-fast, state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network is nearly complete in Lansing, Kansas enabling over 3,100 locations for fiber services. This latest launch for the Savannah-based operation marks a continuation of almost 6,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest. The company's goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.

Clearwave Fiber Logo (PRNewswire)

Clearwave Fiber will bring 10 times more speed to consumer doorsteps

"We are confident that our all-Fiber network will enable people in Lansing to work, entertain, and learn online with the fastest speeds possible," said Clearwave Fiber's Vice President of Kansas, Stormy Supiran, "We are honored to provide such a crucial resource to residents and businesses in the Lansing community that will support economic growth and development for years to come."

Clearwave Fiber partnered with the City of Lansing to deliver ultra-fast broadband service to residents using Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. "We are pleased to partner with Clearwave Fiber to provide our citizens with the reliability and speed that an all-fiber internet connection will provide. This is truly an investment into the future of our community," said Lansing City Administrator, Tim Vandall.

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring 10 times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households and businesses. Remote work, streaming, gaming, smart home technology and multiple device connectivity all need robust, reliable connections. Clearwave Fiber is committed to providing hassle-free, high-quality Fiber data connection to every location of its growing footprint.

Fiber networks are being installed in Lansing and Spring Hill, with plans to serve more locations in Desoto and Salina, Kansas by early 2023. Clearwave Fiber is committed to serving Kansas communities and will look to extend to other areas in the region into 2023 and beyond.

For more information, visit ClearwaveFiber.com.

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an internet service provider that operates a nearly 6,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% fiber internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by the end of 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 500 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwave Fiber