Kasm Partners with Rogers Capital to Provide Zero-Trust and Desktop-on-Demand Technologies for Oriyel Digital Workplace Solution

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies announced a partnership with Rogers Capital Technology, a leading provider of IT and telecommunication services in Mauritius and mainland Africa, to provide on-demand virtual desktops, secure remote access and browser isolation technology to power the newly released Oriyel Digital Workplace offering.

"Kasm is honored to partner with Rogers Capital in a technical collaboration to create a web-native and DLP-enabled desktop-as-a-service solution in the Oriyel offering," stated Justin Travis, Co-founder and CEO of Kasm Technologies.

The Kasm Remote Workspaces technology provides industry-leading desktop/application-on-demand capabilities and zero-trust secure remote access capabilities used by the Oriyel platform for enabling employees to work remotely in compliance with corporate policy and without the risk of data compromises.

Real-time on-demand demo: https://app.kasmweb.com/#/cast/desktop-as-a-service

The Oriyel on-demand desktop and application solution uses container-streaming technology along with an advanced graphics rendering capability to allow your remote workforce to access corporate resources remotely and securely. Since your data is processed within the Oriyel zero-trust platform, rather than on the remote users workstation, there is no risk of data exfiltration out of the system or malware compromise into the system.

"We feel privileged by this partnership with Kasm Technologies, a leading provider of secure collaboration and data loss prevention solutions globally. Rogers Capital is Kasm's very first business and technical partner in Africa, let alone in the southern hemisphere.", stated Kabir Ruhee, CEO of the Rogers Capital Group.

"Oriyel on-demand virtual desktop is a first-of-its-kind web-native solution that enables users to securely access their office tools and business applications without any risk of data breach" stated Dev Hurkoo, Managing Director of Rogers Capital Technology. "The close collaboration with Kasm Technologies has been truly instrumental in developing such an innovative data-secure-first platform for the business community".

The partnership brings the latest in Kasm Digital Workplace technology to the existing Rogers Capital Technology portfolio to provide an end-to-end communications solution that allows organizations to reduce infrastructure/IT costs, increase regulatory compliance and mitigate the risk of cybersecurity breaches.

Video introduction on how the Oriyel offering enables remote work from any location and on any device: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNNLQPPt_jU

Learn more about how Oriyel supports the Rogers Capital Technology "Everything as a Service" (XaaS) model: https://rogerscapital.mu/everything-as-a-service/

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm is changing remote work using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation.

ABOUT ROGERS CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY

Rogers Capital Technology is a leading business transformation accelerator in Mauritius and in Africa providing high-value AI/ML, cloud, digital transformation, and managed connectivity services to its clients. Headquartered in Mauritius and with over three decades of innovative offerings, Rogers Capital Technology is contributing towards bridging the digital divide between Africa and the rest of the World. The Company is a subsidiary of Rogers and Company Limited, one of the largest listed business conglomerates in Mauritius, established in 1899 and present in 13 geographies.

