InsureMyTrip Announces 'Travel Trends for 2023' Webinar

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First it was the pandemic, now it appears inflation is changing how, when, and to where people are traveling.
According to data from InsureMyTrip a vacation in January 2022 cost policyholders an average $4,577. A trip in January 2023 will cost about $2,500 more – an estimated $7,066.
So, as we look ahead to 2023 - experts from InsureMyTrip and travel and tour company Collette are teaming up to host a "Travel Trends for 2023" webinar on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
What: Travel Trends for 2023 based on data. Topics will include:
- Top destinations for 2023
- Cost saving tips
- Tour group changes
- Travel insurance options for new concerns
Who: Meghan Walch, Director of Product, InsureMyTrip
Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President, Collette
When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m. EST
Where: Microsoft Teams Video Conferencing
