VoiceFoundry Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest, global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital company, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competency. This designation recognizes VoiceFoundry for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant, and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions.

The demand for conversational AI interfaces continues to grow as users prefer to interact with businesses on digital channels. Organizations of all sizes are developing chatbots, voice assistants, and IVR solutions to increase customer satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and streamline business processes.

Achieving the AWS Conversational AI Competency differentiates VoiceFoundry as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with significant domain expertise in deploying high quality, highly effective conversational-AI solutions to improve customer experiences. Attaining the AWS Conversational AI Competency, demonstrates to our customers that VoiceFoundry has validated expertise in Conversational AI on AWS.

"VoiceFoundry is proud to achieve the AWS Conversational AI Competency," said Cliff Wiser, Vice President of Sales Engineering at VoiceFoundry. "Redefining customer experience through automation and innovations like chatbots enables our clients to reduce workforce overhead and streamline operations. Our business is growing rapidly in this area, as organizations look to our expertise across the customer experience journey."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

With a legacy of over 40 years in the contact center environment, VoiceFoundry's expertise is focused on Amazon Connect. Informed by over 400 client engagements, VoiceFoundry's, Automated Chatbot implementation results in a fully customizable bot that automates, streamlines, and helps improve the chat experience for customers and agents. By replacing time-consuming manual chat processes with automated chatbots, the solution provides a fast and easy means of communication for both internal work groups and external customers.

