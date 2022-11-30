Disconnect and Reconnect with Loews Hotels & Co This Holiday Season

Beginning on December 1st, the brand-wide initiative encourages holiday travelers to forgo traditional presents and give the gift of memories.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching on December 1st, Loews Hotels & Co , is celebrating the art of togetherness with a new initiative this holiday season. Aligned with Loews' brand message of "Welcoming You Like Family," the brand's hotels and resorts invite travelers to "Disconnect and Reconnect" with the true meaning of the season- a time to celebrate and gather with loved ones. Curated seasonal programming designed to encourage the making of memories, reminds all that the best holiday present is the gift of presence.

With Americans increasingly valuing experiences over material items, Loews is offering a variety of ways for travelers to disconnect from the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with those who matter most. Through the seasonal collection of local experiential activities and delectable destination-inspired holiday treats, Loews aims to inspire travelers and families of all shapes and sizes to come together.

Disconnect and Reconnect

With the ultimate goal of supporting reconnection, Loews' properties present a tailored group of local activities designed to encourage an escape from the bustle of the holiday season and grounded in the fostering of memories. Loews encourages all to forgo the stress of searching for the ideal wrapped token of affection and instead invest in gathering with loved ones through a shared experience. A sampling of local excursions include:

Sail San Diego Bay: Visit the Loews Coronado Bay Marina for a relaxing day on the water with family and friends.

Visit Chicago ' iconic Millennium Park : For guests staying at Loews Chicago Hotel, head to Millennium Park for a twirl around one of two free ice skating rinks, both of which offer views of the city skyline covered in snow.

Gather at "the Library": Complete with plush seating, a fireplace and, of course, books to enjoy, the Library at Loews Kansas City Hotel is the perfect backdrop for cozy evenings spent chatting with loved ones.

Hike the Catalina Mountains: Travelers staying at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort reconnect while exploring miles of hiking trails within the Catalina Mountains and the Tucson Sonoran Desert.

Seasonal Sweets

Encouraging travelers to live in the moment and further grounding memories in a strong sense of time and place, culinary sweet treats, inspired by the local flavor of each destination will be available throughout the season. A selection of the festive bites include:

Key Lime Cakesicle (Loews Coral Gables Hotel): A vanilla and key lime pound cake on a stick – a cakesicle - dipped in white chocolate, and garnished with baked and torched mini "merenguitos" (mini meringues),

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake (Loews Chicago O'Hare): A festive twist on a classic cheesecake The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake is full of peppermint flavor with a subtle chocolate finish.

Carrot Cake Stack (Live! By Loews—Arlington): a Texas -sized portion of seasonal flavor with the Carrot Cake Stack featuring maple cream cheese, candied pecans, preserved cranberries and a warm glaze poured tableside.

Gingerbread Cookie Baked Alaska (Loews Regency Hotel): featuring marshmallow fluff and vanilla candy cane crunch

Pretty in Peach (Loews Atlanta Hotel): A peach shortbread cookie with a peach glaze and pink croquant pearls.

With the foundation of reconnection and creating new traditions, Loews gift cards are also available to encourage an annual practice of disconnecting and reconnecting for families of all kinds for years to come.

For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your holiday travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit https://www.loewshotels.com .

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels, and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 27 hotels and resorts across the U.S. and Canada, including the Loews Kansas City and Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, the eighth hotel in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com .

