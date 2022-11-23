Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Back At "Home" At Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music superstar Michael Bublé returned to Walt Disney World Resort with his spouse, actor and model Luisana Lopilato in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on October 27, 2022. The couple posed for photos in front of Cinderella Castle as they kicked off their family vacation at the Most Magical Place on Earth. Bublé and Lopilato honeymooned at Magic Kingdom Theme Park in 2011 and have visited several times over the years. (David Roark, photographer)

Music superstar Michael Bublé returned to Walt Disney World Resort with his spouse, actor and model Luisana Lopilato in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on October 27, 2022. The couple posed for photos in front of Cinderella Castle as they kicked off their family vacation at the Most Magical Place on Earth. Bublé and Lopilato honeymooned at Magic Kingdom Theme Park in 2011 and have visited several times over the years. (David Roark, photographer) (PRNewswire)

Music superstar Michael Bublé returned to Walt Disney World Resort with his spouse, actor and model Luisana Lopilato in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on October 27, 2022. The couple posed for photos in front of Cinderella Castle as they kicked off their family vacation at the Most Magical Place on Earth. Bublé and Lopilato honeymooned at Magic Kingdom Theme Park in 2011 and have visited several times over the years. (David Roark, photographer) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort