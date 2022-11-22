Vyopta is a Finalist for Best UC Vendor by UC Today's UC Partner Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, has been named a finalist for Best UC Vendor <$100m by UC Today's UC Partner Awards.

The UC Partner Awards are presented by UC Today, a leading news outlet honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration technology space. Judging is based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution. The judging is led by a panel of respected industry experts including Jay McBain, Anurag Agrawal, and Janet Schijns.

"Vyopta's mission is to empower organizations with intelligence to make collaboration work effectively by providing the highest quality experiences and maximizing the use of the investment in communications and collaborations technologies," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We want to help organizations support and realize the full potential of their greatest asset – their employees."

According to Vyopta's Technology Insights, 20% of all meetings/calls have quality of experience (QOE) issues and 90% of these issues go unreported. As a result, many issues continue to occur, negatively affecting the digital experience and engagement of all participants, which include employees and customers. This problem negatively affects business performance in sales, customer services, innovation and many other areas. Vyopta detects and identifies issues so they can be expediently resolved, reducing bad quality experiences by up to 50% and time to resolution by at least 35%.

Vyopta , a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

UC Partner Awards (#UCPartnerAwards22) is a global awards event which celebrates channel success in the UC and Collaboration industry. Launched for the first time in 2021, UC Today has created a dedicated UC Partner Awards on the back of demand from the industry. We believe the partner channel deserves to be recognised for their achievements. We plan to recognise the immense talent within the industry at a time where they are supporting customers to innovate and maximise their investments in UC technology.

