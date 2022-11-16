Republic and Re7 Capital Announce Strategic Joint Venture To Collaborate on Crypto Asset Management Initiatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic through its UK affiliate, and DeFi fund manager Re7 Capital announced a strategic joint venture to collaborate on asset management initiatives focused on liquid crypto tokens. This partnership lays the groundwork for further joint initiatives between the two firms.

Venture capital fundraising for crypto and blockchain is on pace for a record year in 2022 , indicating that many institutional investors see long-term value in the crypto sector. Venture capital has historically been the primary avenue through which institutional investors have been able to access the crypto sector at scale. However, the sector has matured in recent years, and there are more liquid opportunities to participate in the market today, ranging from liquid tokens, to staking and yield opportunities.

"Despite the crypto market sell-off this year, crypto adoption has continued to deepen," said Jon Knipper, Senior Director, Crypto Treasury at Republic Crypto. "We are excited to partner with Re7 Capital to explore opportunities in the liquid segment of the crypto market; in addition to their deep engagement with decentralized finance protocols, Re7's experience managing a successful crypto hedge fund makes them an excellent partner for us."

"Republic Crypto shares Re7's vision of building the financial paradigm of the future–one that is more transparent, inclusive and efficient," said Evgeny Gokhberg, Managing Partner at Re7 Capital. "Few companies working in web3 have helped launch as many projects as Republic Crypto, and fewer still have as much deep-rooted industry expertise advising projects in this space. We look forward to working closely together on a range of initiatives."

By combining veterans from blue-chip institutions like Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Bank of America, with crypto-native analysts and technologists, this new strategic joint venture aims to help empower professional investors to participate in web3. In the midst of an economic transformation underpinned by blockchain technology, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity for innovation within digital asset management.

About Republic

Republic is a global financial technology firm at the frontier of democratizing access to the private markets. Republic operates several distinct business lines including a retail investment platform, a private capital division, and a blockchain advisory practice. "Republic" refers to a family of legal entities owned by OpenDeal Inc., a Delaware corporation, sharing the "Republic" brand and certain shareholders, resources, personnel and values. "Republic Crypto" often refers to Republic's Crypto advisory arm Republic Crypto LLC d/b/a Republic Advisory Services. In other contexts, Republic Crypto might refer to a crypto investment fund managed by Republic Capital Adviser LLC entities. Other times, "Republic Crypto" might be used in the context of digital asset offering hosted by a "Republic Retail" Republic regulatory licensed entity, such as OpenDeal Broker LLC or OpenDeal Portal LLC (not Republic Crypto LLC). Neither Republic Capital Adviser LLC, OpenDeal Broker LLC, or OpenDeal Portal LLC are involved in the strategic joint venture. Republic Crypto LLC is a web3 strategic and technology advisory firm accelerating the growth of the industry's most ambitious builders and investors. For more information, please visit https://republiccrypto.com/

About Re7 Capital

Re7 Capital ("Re7") is a team of London-based investment professionals specialising in liquid blockchain strategies. Re7 is a DeFi power user, allowing it to be recognised as a liquidity provider across stablecoins and ETH.

Disclaimer

Nothing on this page should be construed as investment advice or a solicitation of business.

Media Contact

lexi.wangler@republic.co



