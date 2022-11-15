The Vistria Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Hunter Point Capital and ADQ

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group ("Vistria"), a middle-market private investment firm focused on delivering both financial returns and societal impact, today announced a strategic minority investment by Hunter Point Capital ("HPC") and ADQ. The strategic partnership is aimed at providing long-term growth capital for Vistria to help accelerate its investment strategy. There will be no change in governance or day-to-day activities at Vistria.

"This investment further validates our success to date and enables us to confidently double down on our approach," explained Marty Nesbitt, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO of The Vistria Group. "With growing proof in our investment thesis – that we can deliver attractive returns while achieving positive outcomes for our portfolio companies and the lives and livelihoods they support – we have laid the foundation for a sustainable franchise and are well-positioned for continued growth."

The Vistria Group's strategy centers around the core pillars of operating excellence, investment expertise and policy insights. Founded in 2013, the firm has nearly $9.5 billion in assets under management, and continues to advance its sector-focused strategy across healthcare, knowledge and learning, and financial services. These industries provide attractive long-term opportunities as middle-market companies seek strategic partners to navigate a continually shifting landscape.

"We are excited about the influx of permanent capital that will bolster our efforts to continue delivering meaningful impact and returns," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Vistria Co-Chairman & Co-CEO. "We have been on an accelerated growth trajectory since The Vistria Group was founded nearly 10 years ago, and we remain committed to and confident in our approach."

"Vistria is poised for tremendous success at the intersection where societal needs and public policy meet," said Avi Kalichstein, CEO and Co-Founder of HPC. "Kip and Marty have a unique blend of investing insight and a deep commitment to making a positive impact across the industries Vistria serves."

"Our investment in Vistria is in line with our strategy of partnering with global like-minded organizations that aim to deliver long-term value and positive societal impact. Vistria's alignment with ADQ's priority clusters offer unique partnership opportunities that can be leveraged to generate sustainable financial returns," said Murtaza Hussain, Chief Investment Officer, Alternative Investments and M&A at ADQ.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With nearly $9.5 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group believes it has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

About Hunter Point Capital

Hunter Point Capital ("HPC") is an independent investment firm seeking to make minority investments in middle-market alternative asset managers across private equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure in North America, Europe, and Asia. HPC is dedicated to pursuing long-term strategic partnerships with proven asset managers who are poised to build enduring franchises and define the next generation of leading investment firms across the globe.

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE's diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi's government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

