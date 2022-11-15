MADE IN THE SOUTH AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Garden & Gun and Partner Explore Asheville Honor Artisans and Makers from Across the Region

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden & Gun and partner Explore Asheville announced the winners of the magazine's thirteenth annual Made in the South Awards (MITSA), celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors. A new Sustainability Award was also presented to a Southern innovator incorporating eco-friendly practices into their business. This year's Overall Winner, Elijah Leed Studio, located in Durham, North Carolina, came from the Home category and will be the recipient of a $10,000 cash prize and a prominent feature in the magazine's December 2022/January 2023 issue, on newsstands Tuesday, November 22.

David DiBenedetto, G&G's senior vice president and editor in chief, recognized this year's MITSA honorees last night at a celebratory dinner in Asheville, North Carolina. DiBenedetto and his team were joined by the overall winner, category winners, and G&G readers.

"Yet again the winners of the Made in the South Awards proved that talent, creativity, and passion are alive and well in the region," DiBenedetto says. "And there's no better place to celebrate those admirable qualities than the great city of Asheville. The only thing better will be sharing these talented artisans with G&G readers."

The city of Asheville, the creative epicenter of this year's competition, has produced eleven honorees since the competition started in 2009, including two nods in this year's Food category. Additionally, makers and artisans from the state of North Carolina have accumulated more than fifty Made in the South Awards historically and received six nods this year in multiple categories, including the new Sustainability Award.

"We are honored for Asheville to be home to the Made in the South Awards this year and applaud the passion and talent in all participants," said Vic Isley, president & CEO for Explore Asheville. "As a destination nurtured by nature, Asheville's creative spirit is deeply rooted and ever-evolving. From crafted art to craft beer and a thriving culinary scene, we never stop creating who we are, much like the makers we celebrated this past weekend."

To hear more about this year's honorees before the magazine hits newsstands, tune in to the 3rd hour of NBC News' TODAY on Wednesday, November 16. Al Roker, TODAY weatherman and 2022 MITSA Food category judge, and G&G's David DiBenedetto will highlight award winners on-air.

To learn more about the winners and finalists—and how to purchase their products—pick up a copy of the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Garden & Gun on newsstands Tuesday, November 22, or visit www.gardenandgun.com/madeinthesouth2022 .

