LP Foundation Makes Donation to Thomasville Regional Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LP Foundation, LP Building Solutions' nonprofit giving division, has donated $150,000 to support Thomasville Regional Medical Center (TRMC), which provides medical care in our LP Clarke County community.

"The LP Foundation has shown a true commitment to finding and filling a need in one of our communities," said LP Executive Vice President, General Manager of OSB Jimmy Mason. "I'm thrilled we were able to provide resources to Thomasville Regional Medical Center, so they can continue the work they do in Clarke County."

Thomasville Regional Medical Center's doors officially opened in March 2020 — a mere two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic put hospitals and the healthcare community under strain. The LP Foundation recognized TRMC, which brings necessary medical services to the community, as a vital part of the LP Clarke County community and committed funding to ensure all residents have the care they need.

"We are honored by LP's commitment to TRMC throughout these challenging times," said TRMC CEO Curtis James. "With the generous donation, we will be able to continue to serve the great City of Thomasville and the surrounding communities."

The donation will be used to meet the hospital's needs for surgical equipment, medicine, and other medical supplies. A ceremony will be held at Thomasville Regional Medical Center later to celebrate the partnership; details for the ceremony will be released soon.

Founded mere months after the company formed in 1972, the LP Foundation has provided over $20 million to deserving nonprofits since its inception, including the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation, Harpeth Conservancy, Cumberland River Compact, and the Land Trust for Tennessee.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About Thomasville Regional Medical Center

Thomasville Regional Medical Center (TRMC) is a 29 acute care bed hospital serving the Thomasville and surrounding region. The facility contains ancillary services, public areas, patient diagnostic and treatment spaces, and central support functions. Public areas include a Lobby, Central Registration and Chapel. Clinical patient diagnostic and treatment spaces include those departments such as Emergency, Imaging/Interventional Radiology, Surgery, Endoscopy, Ambulatory Staging, PACU, and Central Sterile Processing.

