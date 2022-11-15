GRAN CORAMINO, THE TEQUILA BRAND BY KEVIN HART, ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE CORAMINO FUND AS PART OF ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LOCAL INITIATIVES SUPPORT CORPORATION

The Coramino Fund—a national program to provide grants and resources to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners—is officially accepting applications

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gran Coramino Tequila®, founded by entrepreneur Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, is proud to announce the launch of The Coramino Fund, as part of their giveback program in partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The $500,000 fund will support Black and Latinx small business owners and entrepreneurs across the country. Applications for eligible businesses are now open HERE .

Gran Coramino Tequila donates $1 for every bottle sold to its giveback program that supports Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners in the US and in Mexico. Kevin Hart and Juan Domingo Beckmann have partnered with LISC to build a sustainable giveback program that provides financial resources and learning opportunities to small businesses in the US. The Beckmann Foundation, which leads the brand's impact programming in Tequila, Mexico, will launch its entrepreneurship programming in spring 2023.

"I am extremely proud to announce Gran Coramino's partnership with LISC to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs all over the US. At Gran Coramino, we know that pursuing the path of entrepreneurship is hard work. We also know that some of our best and brightest have historically been excluded from opportunities or lacked the resources to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. As an entrepreneur myself, I know how impactful bringing financial resources and learning opportunities to these communities can be," Kevin Hart, Co-Founder, Gran Coramino Tequila.

"Black and Latinx entrepreneurs historically have been blocked from access to affordable capital resources, which has restricted the ability of their businesses to grow, thrive, and create generational wealth. We're thrilled to team up with Gran Coramino Tequila to help close that opportunity gap by connecting these entrepreneurs to grants that enable them to nurture and mature their businesses. Small businesses are the life-blood of a community and this funding to support Black and Latinx businesses not only benefits entrepreneurs but also brings vital jobs, goods, services, and energy to communities," Lisa Glover, CEO, LISC.

LISC is a leading national nonprofit that helps forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC and Gran Coramino Tequila began working together in June 2022 to design The Coramino Fund and small business program. Together, they have been spotlighting and supporting local businesses in Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and New York City to share the program with local communities. One $10,000 grant was awarded in each city to a local entrepreneur to support their small business goals.

Gran Coramino and LISC encourage all eligible entrepreneurs and business owners from the US to apply for the grantee program online at www.lisc.org/grancoramino now through November 21, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in February 2023.

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC works with communities and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $26.7 billion to create more than 463,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 78.5 million square feet of retail, community and educational space and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. During the COVID-19 pandemic, LISC and its partners delivered nearly $240 million in emergency cash grants to more than 16,000 small businesses across the US. Over 95 percent of grantees said the grant helped them maintain operations during Covid-19. More than 80 percent of recipients were entrepreneurs of color and over half were women. For more information about the giveback program and how to apply, please visit www.lisc.org/grancoramino .

Gran Coramino is a tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. As entrepreneurs and tequila lovers, Juan and Kevin first bonded in Tequila, Mexico over their passion for what tequila is and can be, as well as their shared values and desire to innovate the tequila category. Gran Coramino will donate $1 from every bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses from communities in Tequila, Mexico and the United States.



Global Brand Equities (GBE) is the leading producer, owner, and operator of disruptive consumer brands in the spirits industry. Founded by international entrepreneur James Morrissey, the GBE portfolio consists of investments in brands that live in high-growth categories.

Proximo is a global innovator of quality spirits that create excitement with every sip. Its unique portfolio of brands includes the world's best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo®, the most-awarded tequila in the world, 1800® Tequila, Mexico's best-selling premium tequila, Gran Centenario®, Bushmills® Irish Whiskey from the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Stranahan's® Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey, Proper No. Twelve® Irish Whiskey, The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum, TINCUP® American Whiskey and Pendleton® Canadian Whisky.

