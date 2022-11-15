The Digital Renegades' Social Media Expert and USA Today Besting Selling Author Rachel Pedersen (@themrspedersen) Releases Book Unfiltered: Proven Strategies to Start and Grow Your Business by Not Following the Rules

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Pedersen - Founder and CEO of award-winning social media marketing agency Viral Touch as well as Social Media United - released her book Unfiltered: Proven Strategies to Start and Grow Your Business by Not Following the Rules in early October which has since been featured in Entrepreneur, Today, The Daily Mail and more. Through drawing on past experiences and sharing stories of her journey, Unfiltered portrays the important lessons Rachel learned on her road to success and real life applications to help grow your business through social media. From a single mom on food stamps to incredible business success - her path shows the emotional roller coaster that comes with entrepreneurship, and how to apply best practices and strategy to achieve your goals. Rachel was recently listed as a USA Today Best Selling Author, as book sales are continuing to increase.

Unfiltered: Proven Strategies to Start and Grow Your Business by Not Following the Rules is now for sale. (PRNewswire)

Rachel is a one of a kind entrepreneur giving REAL advice applicable for anyone no matter what stage of life they are in

Being a founder and CEO of 2 multimillion-dollar companies after struggling financially just less than 10 years ago is what makes Rachel's story so unique, as she made her own path to success and is now helping others do the same. Being an expert on every aspect of social media, Rachel began her own social media channels to help share some of these tips to her followers on how to become successful social media managers without sacrificing the things that matter most. Rachel has created a community around her content across socials with an audience of over 1.4 million followers, who had continually been asking for Rachel to create a book.

Unfiltered: Proven Strategies to Start and Grow Your Business by Not Following the Rules is now for sale, with the following topics being highlighted to help start your dream business and life:

Starting strategies for building a business and guidelines to social media marketing

Specific examples of situations Rachel and her clients have experienced

Framework for establishing successful practices

Advice regarding the journey entrepreneurship will take you on

The importance of balancing work with what matters to you, and how to maintain this

Christina, President of The Digital Renegades, has been representing Rachel for over a year now and is not surprised the book is such a success. "Rachel is a one of a kind entrepreneur giving REAL advice. So often we hear these 'business pros' tell people to quit their jobs immediately when that is just not realistic for people who have families to feed. This is applicable advice for anyone no matter what stage of life they are in. She has gone from food stamps to multimillion dollar business owner with over 1.2 million followers and she is here to help you!"

