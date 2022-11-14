THINK Surgical Announces Experienced Commercial Leadership Team

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, a technology innovator developing orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the implementation of a new, experienced commercial leadership team. Following a recent successful financing round which will enable accelerated commercialization of several new products, THINK Surgical is excited to introduce the leadership team who will lead this effort. Under the direction of Chris Fronk, Chief Commercial Officer, the following team will be responsible for building out THINK Surgical's sales and marketing capabilities.

Nick Margree, Vice President Marketing - comes to THINK with 25+ years of sales and marketing experience in the medical device industry. Mr. Margree has extensive experience in general management and brand strategy for robotic, digital, and consumable technologies within the global orthopedics market. He most recently was instrumental in developing the European ortho robotics market.

Jesse Kline, Sales Director, East - has 13+ years of experience in the medical device industry. He is a proven sales leader of robotic systems in both hard and soft tissue and has a strong orthopedic background having sold implants for 2 of the 4 market leaders. Mr. Kline has an outstanding ability to bring together implant partner, physician, and hospital executive stakeholders.

Kevin Klick, Sales Director, West - is a tenured business developer within the healthcare industry, bringing nearly 15+ years of disruptive technology experience across robotics, digital health, & medical device solutions. Kevin has a track record of repeatedly building leading market share positions for early-stage startup companies.

"As we approach commercial release of our first new product, we are excited to have this experienced commercial leadership team in place and ready for execution. Each of these leaders brings a mix of skills and experiences into our business which will be impactful as we launch several new products in the coming year." said Stuart Simpson, chief executive officer. "I am confident that their collective experience in orthopedic, robotic, and digital technology commercialization will provide a strong foundation for growth."

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are not implant-centric, enabling choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

