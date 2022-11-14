InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Device for an Ostomy Pouch (CNC 858)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had an ostomy for 40 years. I thought there could be a better way to clean the ostomy pouch," said an inventor, from Lancaster, S.C., "so I invented the CLEANING DAB. My design would offer a more thorough and sanitary method of removing waste matter from the pouch."

The patent-pending invention provides a more sanitary way to clean an ostomy pouch after emptying it. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using one's hand and a quantity of toilet paper. As a result, it increases hygiene and is biodegradable. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and anyone who may have a colostomy, ileostomy, or urostomy. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-858, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

