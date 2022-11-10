TUT Fitness Group Expands Strategic Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc . (TSXV: GYM) (Frankfurt: 7PG) ("TUT" or "The Company"), the leading provider of high-performance and affordable micro gyms, announced today that it has added Ron Lynch (former creative strategist for Go Pro, Samsung, J&J), and Eric Petersen (former SVP of Global brand and community at lululemon) as sales and marketing executive advisors to its strategic advisory board.

"We are excited to have both Ron and Eric on board, especially as we enter such a crucial phase of our sales roadmap," said TUT CEO, Rob Smith. "We have just launched the second-generation TUT TrainerTM and our DTC program and their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build our brand. This is perfect timing, as well, because over the next two weeks we'll be announcing the TUT Global Ambassador team, who will be working closely with Ron and Eric."

Ron Lynch is a prominent direct response television producer, sales executive and well-known author who has helped household brands make over $5.5 billion in sales. He has a passion for innovations that solve real-world problems for consumers and is the creative strategist behind the success of GoPro and 70 other brands, including Rug Doctor, Orange Glo and OxiClean. Ron's clients include Sansung, Johnson & Johnson, and The S.C.Johnson Family of products. He recently led the successful launch of ALL33 and the Backstrong Chair, securing key endorsements from Justin Bieber and Tom Hanks.

"This is the most intelligent purchase you can make this year," said Ron Lynch about the TUT TrainerTM and TUT RowerTM. "Your body and your health are the most important status symbols you have and you'll see results after a few sessions with these products. I have launched over 70 major brands and I've learned that the secret is a product that works so well and easily that your customers can't help but advertise it for you. The TUT TrainerTM and TUT RowerTM are like that."

Eric Petersen was a founding member of lululemon's executive team in 2004, helping to grow the company's revenue from $4 million to $4 billion over 15 years. He led lululemon's global marketing efforts, using grassroots and disruptive brand practices including the launch of their ambassador program, that helped create a category and global lifestyle brand.

"I am very excited about TUT Fitness Group's future," said Eric Petersen, "and I see an opportunity to help grow their community and lay the foundations for a campaign that engages athletes, ambassadors, distributors, and strategic partners. Their products blend functional strength and cardio training in a compact package and at an attractive price point. There is potential for the TUT TrainerTM and TUT RowerTM to become the must-have, mass market fitness product, both domestically and internationally."

Ron and Eric join seasoned and experienced fitness and sports industry experts on TUT Fitness' strategic advisory board, including Mitch Malandrino (WRKOUT), Stefan Sillner (Climbr) and Charmaine Crooks (Corus).

TUT TRAINER™ PRODUCT SPECS:

High performance micro gym (11.6 lbs/5kg)

Quick & easy set up 15 minutes

No power required

Footprint (<2 sq. ft.)

Portability - Train Anywhere

Complements any gym setting (commercial /at home)

Resistance load up to 200 lbs (90 kg)

Less than ½ the price of leading home gym brands

TUT Training App* (300 + exercises & OnDemand Workout Classes) [1]

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT Fitness is a Vancouver-based designer and Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products, targeting the US$15.13B global home fitness equipment market, which is expected to hit US$21.84B by 2026. [2]

TUT's industry-first patented resistance band technology (stackable TUT Plates™) is the backbone of the TUT Trainer™ micro gym, a high performance and convenient alternative to bulky exercise machines and free weights. Weighing only 11.6 lbs, the TUT Trainer™ differs from traditional machines by allowing progressive resistance to be added to any rep or movement. Using just 36 ounces of calibrated resistance bands, and able to generate up to 200 lbs. of resistance the user experiences constant and incremental Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion, and assistance with form. The patented resistance band technology and unique gym design ensures maximum full body muscle recruitment, and multiplanar movement, without added pressure to joints or tendons. The TUT Trainer™ replicates everything you can do in the gym with more than 300 exercises delivering all-in-one functional strength, prehab/rehab and cardio training in less 2 square feet of space. Leveraging TUT's resistance band technology the complementary TUT Rower™ is great for demanding cardio yoga and pilates style resistance training , and weighs only 21 lbs, rounding out the perfect all-in-one multi purpose gym and cardio solution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the preferred affiliate sales program, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations, and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, the expectations and expected outcomes with the advisors, the Company's mission and goals, the benefits and expectations from the patents and overall IP portfolio, the expected customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, increase in distribution and sales, global expansion, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, lack of demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

[1] Integrates with Apple Watch/Healthkit, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, My Fitness Pal. [2] Source: Research and Markets (July 14, 2022) https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/14/2479503/28124/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-to-Grow-to-21-84-Billion-by-2026.html

