Tomorrow.Mobility will showcase the initiatives and projects that are shaping the future of mobility

The second edition of Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress (TMWC), the international event that promotes new models of sustainable mobility, will be held from November 15 to 17 at the Gran Via venue in Barcelona under the theme 'What Moves You?'. TMWC will bring together over 80 national and international experts and a hundred companies to showcase their initiatives and projects to respond to the challenges that society is facing in terms of mobility. The event is held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topics such as public administrations' commitment to public transport and the creation of low-emission zones in a context of economic crisis and climate emergency, mobility as a service (MaaS), micro-mobility and urban air mobility will be addressed in the conference program.

Among the over 80 speakers are several Ministers of Transport and experts such as Kelly Larson, director of the Road Safety Programme at Bloomberg Philanthropies; Karen Vancluysen, secretary general of POLIS; Marco te Brömmelstroet, professor of Future of Urban Mobility at the University of Amsterdam; Mikael Colville-Andersen, Urban Design Expert and Thomas Geier, head of research and policy at the European Metropolitan Transport Authorities.

At this year's event, two studies produced by EIT Urban Mobility will be unveiled. The first focuses on the fifteen-minute city approach, an urban planning trend that aims at reorganizing neighborhoods to ensure that all citizens have basic services within 15-minute radius. The second study analyses the development of urban air mobility (UAM), a disruptive air transport system for both passengers and last-mile logistics in urban environments.

One of the main challenges in the sector of urban mobility is data sharing, in an environment of trust, security, and data sovereignty. The European proposal to respond to this challenge are Data Spaces to empower both small and medium organizations and the public sector. EIT Urban Mobility will present a study on its potential in Spain and the main challenges for its deployment.

TMWC is also the largest commercial and informative platform for companies in the mobility sector which, in 2027, will reach a global market volume of 60,000 million euros. In this sense, the event will host over a hundred exhibitors including Deloitte, BSM, Moventia, Racc, Renfe, Keolis, Mercedes and Volvo, institutions such as AMB, FGC, TMB, CARNET and ETRA, and more than 60 startups which will showcase their latest products and services.



