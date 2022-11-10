Pacifica Hotels Optimizes Engineer Onboarding and Performance With Training Powered by Interplay Learning

The top provider of innovative online skilled trades education empowers the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific Coast to quickly upskill maintenance engineers and overcome the skilled trades labor shortage

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, has partnered with Pacifica Hotels , the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels along the Pacific Coast, to provide comprehensive hospitality and safety training that enables Pacifica Hotels to rapidly upskill entry-level maintenance engineers and cross train experienced engineers to prepare them for a full range of hospitality services including HVAC, plumbing, facilities maintenance, and electrical.

Interplay Learning's on-demand video training and hands-on 3D simulations help hotel maintenance engineers rapidly develop on-the-job skills and practice hands-on troubleshooting in a risk-free environment. With Interplay's effective, flexible training platform in place, hospitality companies can meet the ongoing challenge of the skilled trades labor shortage by rapidly training new workers and maximizing team performance.

"Our new training platform powered by Interplay Learning allows Pacifica Hotels to affirm our commitment to providing the ultimate experience for our guests," said Myisha Smith, corporate director of training for Pacifica Hotels. "It's transforming the hiring and onboarding process, so it takes less time to equip new engineers to meet our high standards of performance and quality. The shortage of skilled service engineers in our industry is a chronic challenge, but Interplay Learning's innovative training solutions and dedicated hospitality catalog offer our management teams greater flexibility in recruiting and hiring decisions. Interplay Learning is helping Pacifica Hotels save time and money by streamlining operations while empowering us to continue delivering premium experiences across our growing portfolio of properties."

Interplay Learning offers hospitality companies and their teams expert-led video-based training, knowledge checks, and hands-on 3D simulations. The on-demand course content in English and Spanish provides flexibility so team members can practice anytime, according to their learning style, using a tablet, computer or virtual reality. Small, easily digestible formats mean team members can learn a little at a time or combine multiple short lessons into longer learning sessions.

Interplay Learning's consolidated command center and dashboard make it easy for management teams to assign courses, monitor progress, and track course completion for all of their engineers. Managers can also use Interplay Learning's online skills assessment to get an objective analysis of their team members' progress and aptitude to personalize the training to their unique needs.

"Pacifica Hotels approaches training and development with the same intention and focus they bring to the guest experience and their portfolio of properties," said Doug Donovan, Interplay Learning's founder and CEO. "Their leadership team recognizes that training drives productivity and growth, especially with the challenges of the current employment market. Interplay Learning helps companies like Pacifica Hotels expand their talent pool and accelerate skills development. When companies can hire more engineers or technicians and get them out in the field more quickly, they have the opportunity to establish a meaningful market advantage."

Pacifica Hotels is the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific coast. Pacifica Hotels' 40 independent and flag properties in key California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, as well as Hawaii, feature outstanding locations, AAA 3 and 4-diamond ratings, upgraded amenities, and high guest service standards.

Interplay Learning is a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries. Interplay Learning's innovative solutions help companies grow by delivering their team members unique opportunities for advancement and career earnings potential. Interplay Learning's digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and other advanced features that prepare users to be job-ready in weeks, not years.

About Pacifica Hotels

Pacifica Hotels was formed in 1993 to consolidate the hospitality operations of Invest West Financial Corporation, which has been involved in the acquisition, development, refurbishing and operating of quality hotel properties and other commercial real estate properties for almost 30 years. Today, Pacifica Hotels is the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific coast. Pacifica Hotels' 40 independent and flag properties in key California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, as well as Hawaii, feature outstanding locations, AAA 3 and 4-diamond ratings, upgraded amenities and high standards of guest service. For more information, visit www.pacificahotels.com .

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

