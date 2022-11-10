Nachawati Law Group Named Among Top-Tier Firms in Dallas-Fort Worth

US News/Best Lawyers recognizes nationally respected trial team among best for plaintiffs' personal injury claims

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers and the research staff at U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America have again placed Nachawati Law Group among the top-tier law firms in Dallas-Fort Worth.

For the just-released 2023 edition of the nationally respected legal guide, the Dallas-based firm is ranked in Tier One for its representation of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation.

The Nachawati Law Group has developed a hard-earned reputation for advocacy in complex and high-profile litigation, including mass torts and multidistrict litigation on behalf of individuals and public entities. The firm leverages extensive expertise to take on powerful corporate interests on behalf of individuals harmed by exposure to dangerous and defective products. The firm represents victims of cancer-causing paraquat, glyphosate-based herbicides such as Roundup, asbestos, talc-based products, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Nachawati Law Group also represents local, state and regional governments in important lawsuits to protect communities. The firm is on the on the front lines of litigation against the makers, distributors and retailers that have flooded communities with highly addictive prescription opioids, as well as communities whose water supplies have been tainted by cancer-causing PFAS "forever chemicals."

The full list of selected firms will be published in the 13th edition of Best Law Firms, available online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. One of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation, Nachawati Law Group was ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit http://www.ntrial.com/.

