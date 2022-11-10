Marco Pastanella of Miami wins the North American Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the much-anticipated North American Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge organized by Flor de Caña Rum and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, Marco Pastanella from Edge Steak & Bar at Four Seasons Brickell in Miami, Florida was crowned North America's Most Sustainable Bartender after competing with 6 top bartenders to create the region's most spectacular sustainable cocktail.

The competition took place on October 26th in the spectacular natural scenario offered by the tropical volcanic islands of Granada, in Nicaragua. The judging panel was comprised of some of the most influential industry personalities, including Julio Cabrera, Bar Owner of Café La Trova, Miami; Taylor Barron, Director of Partnerships at Tales of the Cocktails Foundation; Mauricio Solórzano, Global Ambassador of Flor de Caña; and Kevin Brownlee, Director of Beverage Development of Cactus Club Canada.

The cocktails were evaluated based on elements such as: history and inspiration behind the cocktail, the use of sustainable ingredients/techniques and the level of creativity, in addition to its flavor and appearance.

Marco Pastanella took the top spot with his cocktail "El Tesoro de Otro," an exquisite drink made with discarded mint leaves, soda made from citrus peels, water from left over ice and Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum. In addition to receiving the title of "Flor de Caña North America's Most Sustainable Bartender," Pastanella received a competition trophy made from sustainable materials and a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum.

But most importantly, Pastanella will have the unique experience of representing the region in the Global Final in Nicaragua in February 2023, with all expenses covered, to compete for the title of "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Bartender" and a US$10,000 prize.

"My experience in the competition was absolutely amazing, being around so many like-minded people helped me grow more both as a person and as a bartender. A huge thank you to the entire Flor de Caña team for putting this competition together," said Pastanella, after being crowned North American Champion.

"Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is honored to partner with Flor de Caña on the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge. This competition not only features individuals who are the future of the bar industry, but also those who will lead our community into a more sustainable world," said Taylor Barron, Director of Partnerships at Tales of the Cocktails Foundation.

Ashley Flynn from Toronto took the competition's second spot and Tim Richards from Austin the third spot, receiving trophies and personalized Flor de Caña bottles.

Over 30 countries participated in the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, which is a celebration of the commitment to sustainability of Flor de Caña – a Carbon Neutral and Fair-Trade certified brand – and the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, and their way of collaboratively sharing and promoting these values with the global community of bartenders to build a greener future together. To learn more, please visit: https://www.flordecana.com/fairtrade/.

